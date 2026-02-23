Hostess Peeps Cupcakes Review: Not The Easter Surprise We Hoped For

Hostess has been delivering the junk food of my dreams for years (just check out some of these vintage '70s snacks, for example). Some eat the treats right out of the wrapper, but real Hostess fans know to grill their Twinkies first. I'll never shrug off a Ding Dong or the chocolate cupcakes. The icing is a weird texture and can be peeled off the top without a single tear, and they're not fancy or even freshly baked, but there's something about them.

Spring brings an abundance of sweet and cute snacks leading up to Easter. Rows of pastel packaging line store shelves, and the entire population of Peeps takes over. If you are a lover of the marshmallow confections, hold on to your Easter eggs because Hostess and Peeps just dropped a cupcake collab. Peeps-themed snacks make a big splash everywhere, and this year, Hostess really said let's level up and join forces with an icon to give the people what they want.

Taking its legendary fan-favorite original chocolate cupcake, Hostess went off script and infused the snack with springtime spirit. If your sweet tooth knows no boundaries, this is the collab of your dreams. Before you hit the checkout line with a cart full of spring-themed desserts, take a quick trip over to the aisle that houses the Hostess products and get ready for an intense sugar rush. We grabbed a box of these new cupcakes and gave them a taste to see if they belong in your Easter basket.