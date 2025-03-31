Depending on a person's beliefs, how they celebrate Easter can vary. These days, there are so many ways to celebrate the holiday it's challenging not to find a little something for everyone. A more modern Easter tradition is the large variety of sweet Easter candy that hits store shelves with abundant shapes, colors, and flavors just waiting to hop from an Easter basket onto your taste buds.

It's hard to imagine a time where there weren't enough options for every state to have their own preferred Easter candy. After all, Easter is the second-best holiday for candy sales after Halloween. In 2024 alone, Easter candy sales exceeded $5 billion dollars. Believe it or not, the Bible makes no mention of an Easter bunny. So, where did all this adorable candy come from?

Early known Easter bunny lore comes from the 1600s, when Oschter Haws (or "Easter Hare") would deliver colorful eggs to children and hide them in the yard for them to find. In the 1700s, the stories of Oschter Haws were brought to the United States and slowly but surely, the boom of Easter candy became exactly what it is today.