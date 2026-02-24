11 Ways To Checkout Faster When Shopping At Costco

The average visit for a Costco shopper can last almost 40 minutes. That's nearly 10 minutes more than Walmart and 15 minutes more than Target. Costco has a knack for keeping customers in the store. More than a knack actually — a design. The members-only chain will change things up when it comes to store layouts and avoid aisle demarcations, so as to force the shopper to search for what they want. While they're searching, they're of course coming across items they didn't know they needed or wanted, until they saw them. Thus, shopping time is extended, and more items are bought.

Is it deception? Maybe technically. Most savvy shoppers seem to understand this, however, and accept it as a kind of retail gamesmanship. What customers are less understanding about: long checkout times. This simply seems to be a product of the vast number of items people buy in a Costco trip and the unwieldy size of some of the items — along with things like membership vetting and plain old cashier-customer chit-chat.

So, how can you, the shopper, remedy this protraction of payment, get out of Costco, and get on with your existence? Sometimes it takes a hack or a trick. Sometimes it's new technology. Sometimes it starts while shopping, sometimes it's timing. And sometimes it's just down to awareness of one's surroundings. Here are a dozen tips that encapsulate all those approaches — and hopefully help you speed things up come checkout time.