Here's The Costco Pizza We Never Add To Our Shopping List
I don't know about you, but frozen pizza is almost always in my freezer. I usually pick up this Costco frozen pizza when I stop by the store (hint: it's not round), but even at this beloved warehouse chain, there's one brand we just can't get behind. Fortunately for you, one contributor to The Takeout really took one for the team and ranked 11 pizzas from Costco from worst to best, and one inevitably had to fall to bottom place.
That would be the Sabatasso's pizza singles, which come 12 to a box. Each package contains six cheese and six pepperoni individual-sized pizzas, and our taste tester was none too pleased with these diminutive rounds. What's interesting about these is that you have the option of cooking them by oven or by microwave, but both cooking methods yielded miserable results.
"When I cooked these in the oven, they came out too stiff, and the cheese browned, but not in a way that was pleasing," wrote our tester. "Instead, it was more hard, brown, and just shy of being burnt." When microwaved, they found that the cheese melted in a better way, but the crust was still so disappointing. "The pizza and crust was too soft and chewy, even though it had been cooked," they said.
Our taste tester admitted that they could be a convenient option for a fast, kid-friendly lunch — if your children like bland pizzas. While we hate wasting food as much as anyone else does, our tester found these pizzas such a poor showing that they ended up in the trash — they were simply that unpalatable.
Reviews of Sabatasso's pizza singles are mixed
We get it. Reviews are totally subjective, and sometimes you won't agree with them. But if you nose around online, there are other people who also feel the same way as we did about Sabatasso's pizza singles. There's even an entire Reddit thread dumping on the product. The poster took a chance and bought the frozen pizzas when they saw them on sale. "I thought, why not? Because they're terrible. Basically, school cafeteria quality," they wrote. But that's not all. They continue, saying, "Take a slice of bread, spread pizza sauce from a bottle on it, top it with some supermarket house brand bagged pre-shredded cheese, stick it in your toaster oven until the cheese melts, and that approximates the quality of these pizza singles pretty well. Total blah."
However, there are a few defenders of this product. There's another Reddit thread extolling their virtues, saying things like, "I get these for my kids sometimes, and every time I sneak a bite, I'm amazed by how good they are. Why can't they sell these in full sizes!?" However, the majority of the reviews that we've found tend to go from average to negative, which isn't an encouraging sign overall.
After some research, I learned that Sabatasso's is owned by Schwan's, which is the parent company to some of the best supermarket frozen pizzas, including Tony's, Red Baron, and Freschetta, so it's somewhat surprising these fell so far down the list. We think Sabatasso's is definitely a store-bought frozen pizza you should steer clear of when you're at Costco – anything else would be better.