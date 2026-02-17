Popeyes 2026 Seafood Menu Review: Seasoned Shrimp Are The Catch Of The Day

Popeyes earned its bona fides selling fried chicken with a Cajun twist, but has also worked its culinary magic beyond the turf of poultry by also embracing the surf. Fish and shrimp have often dotted the menu (a rarity in the fast food space) and especially during the 40 days observance of Lent, when parishioners avoid eating warm-blooded animals on Fridays. As the calendar turns to Fat Tuesday, Popeyes is ready to party it up, Mardi Gras-style, and has unleashed the 2026 edition of its Seafood Menu on Presidents' Day.

Familiar favorites like the Flounder Fish Sandwich are once again washing ashore, and even Fried Pickles, as well as a whole new wrinkle to freshen up its Butterfly Shrimp like Popeyes has recently done with its wings — seasoning them up with one of four dry rubs. Fried shrimp with the stylings of Garlic Parmesan, Lemon Pepper, Buffalo, or Ghost Pepper — sounds like quite the catch, right?

The Takeout assigned itself the task of trying these new seasoned shrimp offerings to see if we'd love dat shrimp from Popeyes as much as we do its chicken. So do all four of these flavored shrimp stand mighty tall, or is it all too tall of an order to fill? The truth can now be revealed in this encrusted crustacean chew & review!