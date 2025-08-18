Review: Popeyes New Wings Dry Rub Adds Great Flavor Without The Mess Of Sauce

On the heels of Popeye's incredible pickle menu, the chain is unleashing the heat on its line of fried wings. In November 2023, Popeyes added chicken wings to its permanent menu, and August 18 brings the release of a whole line of dry rubs for the brand's wings. When you place your order, you'll have the choice to add a sauce or rub to boneless or bone-in chicken wings. The dry rubs come in four flavors: Garlic Parm, Lemon Pepper, Ghost Pepper, and Buffalo. On the side, you can also get some dipping sauces to further enhance those flavors.

To determine if this chicken is tasty enough to become some of your new favorite wings, I ventured out the day Popeyes released the new dry rubs to order and taste them firsthand. I ordered four six-piece wings, each order coated in a different dry rub flavor. When I returned home, my husband and I got to tasting. On a personal note, the timing of this release couldn't have been better as my household typically celebrates a Chicago Bears win with victory chicken, as popularized by Chicago's sports radio 670 The Score. Coming off a preseason 38-0 blowout over the Buffalo Bills, we were ready for that sweet, sweet taste of victory.