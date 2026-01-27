How The Slogans Of These 15 Chain Restaurants Changed Over The Years

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

The word "slogan" dates back to 1513, originating from war cries of Scottish clans. For the past couple of centuries, however, slogans have been utilized as a new kind of war cry: the kind that hawks products. No matter how good your food is, you still need to get the word out there. As such, catchy catchphrases have long worked magic to help sell — and solidify — a brand's identity. If you hear the words "Home of the Whopper," "We Have the Meats," "Eat Fresh," or "Live Más," you probably know which chain they belong to.

While there are certainly more failed messages out there than successful ones, it hasn't stopped chain restaurants from trying new approaches to change the conversation, and perhaps be the words on everyone's lips. The Takeout is looking back at 15 chains and their slogans, and leaving it up to you to try and not be sold on these phrases that (make you) pay.