The Only Recap Of Red Lobster's Downfall You Need

Red Lobster enjoyed a long reign as one of the most dominant and influential restaurants in American history. An early pioneer of casual dining chains, it ballooned in popularity throughout the 1980s and '90s, becoming the world's largest seafood chain. At its peak, Red Lobster operated more than 600 restaurants. However, the iconic brand slowly deteriorated until it abruptly closed nearly 100 locations, leaving the future of the restaurant in jeopardy.

But that wasn't the end of Red Lobster. The company filed for bankruptcy soon after the restaurant closures and emerged from the proceedings in September 2024 with new owners and a $60 million injection of investment money. The refreshed executive team is led by CEO Damola Adamolekun, whose resume includes two Ivy League degrees and guiding P.F. Chang's through the pandemic years as a first-time CEO. Red Lobster is plotting a comeback strategy, but for that to be successful, it will need to overcome challenges that have plagued the chain for decades.

The all-you-can-eat shrimp fiasco shouldered a lot of public blame for Red Lobster's downfall, but truthfully, that was only the knockout blow. The complete story is about corporate greed and years of neglect that led to the decay of a once mighty company. This saga spans decades of missteps made by a long line of owners. Here is the only recap you need of Red Lobster's downfall.