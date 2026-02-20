I'm A Former Line Cook. Here's What Your Burger Order Says About You

Ask any line cook, and they will certainly tell you that there are right and wrong orders. Yes, there is a problem with well-done steak. No, I will not whip up an off-menu creation for you even if you ask nicely. Yes, "The Bear" is right; working brunch is the worst.

We would never complain directly to a customer, of course — we're professionals, for goodness' sake! However, when you ask for something really ridiculous, there is also a 100% chance that the cooks are gossiping about it. A lot of that chatter is just good-natured banter and dark humor to pass the time, though there are some orders that will really put a line cook in a bad mood. And after making literally thousands of burgers while working the grill and fry, I've developed some strong opinions (read: unimpeachable truths) about the type of person you are, depending on what sort of burger modifications you ask for.