What Makes Texas BBQ Different From All Other Styles

Anyone who's well-versed in barbecue knows that there are four major regions famous for this type of American cuisine: Kansas City, the Carolinas, Memphis, and Texas. Now, even within these regions, barbecue varies, and some consider Santa Maria and Alabama-style barbecue to be major contenders in the game as well. Each style has their differences. For example, Kansas City is known for its use of thick, sweet barbecue sauces, while South Carolina is famed for its tangy mustard-based sauces. As for Texas, it largely focuses on letting the natural flavors of meat shine through, instead of masking them with sauces (although sometimes sauce is used, which we'll get to in a minute). Expect the cuts to be pre-seasoned with dry rubs.

Some of the characteristics of Texas barbecue include the use of a smoker, which cooks meat slowly over low heat. Mesquite, oak, and pecan wood are commonly used, the smoke of each imparting a unique flavor to whatever it touches. All kinds of meats are turned into barbecue in the Lone Star State, but if there is one type that the state is known for, it's beef. With its legendary cattle industry, beef is plentiful, so you'll likely see plenty of brisket and huge beef ribs, but sausage and pork ribs are quite popular as well. In the capital city of Austin, Franklin's Barbecue has some of the best brisket in the U.S. Smoked brisket is, in fact, so famous in Texas that many consider it a must-try Texas food everyone should eat at least once. Of course, for many who adore barbecue, Texas-style barbecue is something that needs to be eaten many more times than that.