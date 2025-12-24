What Makes Texas BBQ Different From All Other Styles
Anyone who's well-versed in barbecue knows that there are four major regions famous for this type of American cuisine: Kansas City, the Carolinas, Memphis, and Texas. Now, even within these regions, barbecue varies, and some consider Santa Maria and Alabama-style barbecue to be major contenders in the game as well. Each style has their differences. For example, Kansas City is known for its use of thick, sweet barbecue sauces, while South Carolina is famed for its tangy mustard-based sauces. As for Texas, it largely focuses on letting the natural flavors of meat shine through, instead of masking them with sauces (although sometimes sauce is used, which we'll get to in a minute). Expect the cuts to be pre-seasoned with dry rubs.
Some of the characteristics of Texas barbecue include the use of a smoker, which cooks meat slowly over low heat. Mesquite, oak, and pecan wood are commonly used, the smoke of each imparting a unique flavor to whatever it touches. All kinds of meats are turned into barbecue in the Lone Star State, but if there is one type that the state is known for, it's beef. With its legendary cattle industry, beef is plentiful, so you'll likely see plenty of brisket and huge beef ribs, but sausage and pork ribs are quite popular as well. In the capital city of Austin, Franklin's Barbecue has some of the best brisket in the U.S. Smoked brisket is, in fact, so famous in Texas that many consider it a must-try Texas food everyone should eat at least once. Of course, for many who adore barbecue, Texas-style barbecue is something that needs to be eaten many more times than that.
Four types of Texas barbecue
Texas is an enormous state, second only in size to Alaska. So, naturally, not everyone barbecues the same here. Texas barbecue is separated into four distinct styles: Central Texas, East, West, and South. In Central Texas, the barbecue most closely resembles what people think of when they refer to "Texas-style barbecue." The dry rubs often include not much more than salt and pepper, brisket is widely used, and the slowly smoked meats develop a signature blackened bark. You'll find that lots of barbecue joints serve their fare with white bread, pickles, raw onions, and the sauce on the side.
East Texas takes influence from nearby southern states. You'll find more sauces here, as well as chopped barbecue meat sandwiches and a heavier use of pork. Expect sides like potato salad and coleslaw. In West Texas, the barbecue tends to be more cowboy-style, with high heat, open-pit cooking as opposed to smoking low and slow. Wood is still used, however, to give meats like chicken and ribs a smoky flavor. The style of cooking reflects the history of the area, with ranchers and cowboys quickly cooking their meals out in the open terrain.
Finally, South Texas is, of course, close to the Mexican border, and you can see the influence in the food. You're more likely to see delicious beef barbacoa and a wider use of chiles and spices in South Texas. Tougher cuts of meat are cooked slowly until they become tender and are then served with tortillas, rice, beans, and Mexican condiments. Similarly, you might find chopped or shredded barbecued meats featured in enchiladas, tamales, and burritos. You can experience a whole world of flavors just while eating Texas barbecue.