Where To Find The Best Brisket In The US
How long does it actually take to smoke a brisket? That is just one of the points of passionate debate among barbecue lovers. Other debates: smoky or pepper-crusted? Fatty or lean? Central Texas–style or a regional spin all its own? People have strong opinions, and in cities and small towns across America, pitmasters devote entire lifetimes to perfecting this one cut, tending fires overnight, studying the behavior of wood smoke, and honing techniques passed down through families, mentors, or sheer trial and error. Lucky for us, the result of all this hard labor is our country overflowing with extraordinary brisket masterminds.
To find the best of the best, we dug into local newspaper features, regional food magazines, community forums, and message boards where barbecue fans meet to battle out who really has the best brisket around. From the legendary joints that draw lines all day (or at least until sold out, because this brisket goes fast!), to more under-the-radar smokehouses fervently flouted by locals, we scoured through it all to highlight the best of the best brisket.
So, whether you're like Guy Fieri and like your brisket glistening with rendered fat, wrapped in butcher paper, and sliced to order, or transformed into creative specials (and even some super inventive brisket sammies), these spots showcase the absolute peak of perfection. As always, you will find a methodology at the end of this article explaining our method behind the brisket pickin' process!
Franklin Barbecue - Austin, TX
Did you know that brisket is among the Texas foods you must try at least once? We have already featured BBQ chef Aaron Franklin's expertise regarding the absolute best cut of brisket for barbecue, so it would only make sense that his restaurant ranks high on our list of eateries slinging out some of the most savory and stellar slabs. In fact, Franklin Barbecue has become one of the most recognized names in brisket because of Aaron Franklin's dedication to doing things the right way, every single day. He begins tending his smokers early (like before the rooster crows, ya'll), and the restaurant goes through roughly 20,000 pounds of brisket each month.
That commitment shows in the final product that fans crave. Think tender slices of brisket with balanced smoke, served by the pound, or you can also get your Franklin brisket fix in a simple sandwich with optional slaw, pickles, and onions. The restaurant's long lines are legendary, but that doesn't seem to keep anyone away.
Franklin's focus on patience (allowing the brisket to cook at the correct temperature for as long as it needs) results in slices that showcase both texture and flavor without harsh smoke. The restaurant's consistency over the years, along with Franklin's willingness to share his methods through books, interviews, and even a PBS show, has helped shape modern Texas barbecue, thus cementing his restaurant as an iconic place where the brisket speaks for itself.
(512) 653-1187
900 E 11th St, Austin, TX 78702
Goldee's Barbecue - Fort Worth, TX
Goldee's Barbecue has built a strong reputation in the Dallas-Fort Worth area by focusing on classic, well-executed brisket with no unnecessary frills. The small, back-road location and dry-erase-board menu reflect the establishment's simple approach, but the brisket itself shows the careful work of the three pitmasters who run the place (Jalen Heard, Lane Milne, and Jonny White). This trio's unwavering dedication has earned Goldee's consistent recognition, including a Michelin Bib Gourmand for value and a place on the James Beard Foundation's shortlist for Best Chef: Texas.
Customers often mention that the wait can be long, but most describe the brisket as more than worth the wait. One of the things that sets Goldee's brisket apart is the consistency, with people returning again and again, clearly finding the brisket to be just as good from visit to visit.
Some visitors also mention standout items like ribs or pork belly, but brisket remains the piece that sets the standard for everything else served. By staying grounded in an old-school style and avoiding unnecessary changes, Goldee's has developed a following built entirely on reliable, well-crafted brisket that reflects the skill of the pitmasters behind it.
4645 Dick Price Rd, Fort Worth, TX 76140
Little Miss BBQ - Phoenix, AZ
Little Miss BBQ has become one of Phoenix's most respected barbecue spots (even recognized as a top spot in Arizona by Phoenix New Times) by serving brisket that reflects years of practice and a strong influence from Central Texas traditions. The team continually adjusts its methods, recently refining the brisket on the menu in order to widen what they call the "perfect window." By doing this, they can ensure the brisket slices consistently turn out as intended. The restaurant's brisket masters also implement new cutter training to make sure every brisket is served to the same standard.
The brisket served here comes from a rancher in Southern California, and the restaurant offers it sliced, chopped, by the pound, on plates, or in sandwiches. The story behind Little Miss BBQ only adds to why this brisket stands out. The owners began by competing in barbecue contests, gradually improving their process through trial and error until they earned a first-place brisket at a Kansas City Barbeque Society competition. That early win shaped the direction of the restaurant and the attention to detail they still apply today.
The Camelback smokers, designed and built locally, are a superpower, helping to deliver even cooking with consistent heat. The result is brisket that customers often credit with transforming the Phoenix barbecue scene. While long lines are common here, the wait just seems to make sense given the care invested in the process.
Various locations
Lewis Barbecue - Atlanta, GA and Greenville and Charleston, SC
Lewis Barbecue brings Central Texas–style brisket to South Carolina and Atlanta, GA, through the work of pitmaster John Lewis, whose background includes building custom smokers and helping launch Franklin Barbecue and La Barbecue in Austin. His approach to creating the absolute best brisket centers on precision, from designing his own equipment to tending fires starting even before dawn. The sliced USDA Prime brisket is the restaurant's most popular item, offered by the pound or in sandwiches. Customers frequently describe it as tender, well-smoked, and balanced, with lines forming daily filled with customers who can't wait for a taste.
The restaurant's Charleston location has earned a Michelin Bib Gourmand, recognizing it for both quality and value, as well as being called out as among the nation's best by the likes of Southern Living, Conde Nast Traveler, Garden & Gun, and more. In fact, you could safely say Lewis's move to Charleston was perhaps the very first to introduce the Lowcountry to brisket prepared in the Central Texas style, and the reception has been very positive. Reviews often highlight how the brisket is the best ever experienced by diners, which is high praise indeed.
With a second location in Greenville and another opening in Atlanta in December 2025, Lewis Barbecue continues to expand while maintaining the same standards that first built its loyal following. The success of this particular brisket comes from a single, straightforward idea, which is that high-quality beef, carefully smoked every day by a team that treats the process with respect and routine, is all you need to win brisket-lover hearts.
Various locations
Joe's Kansas City Bar-B-Que - Kansas City, KS
Joe's Kansas City Bar-B-Que may have started in a gas station, but today it stands as one of America's most influential barbecue institutions. This iconic joint has even been recognized by Food & Wine's Global Tastemakers Awards as the No. 4 must-visit BBQ destination in the country. Founded in 1996 by Jeff Stehney and originally called Oklahoma Joe's, the restaurant was born from Stehney's obsession with competitive barbecue. His early team, Slaughterhouse Five, won major titles at the Lenexa State Championship and the American Royal Open, laying the groundwork for Joe's becoming a Kansas City icon with three bustling locations, more than 300 employees, and over $25 million in annual revenue.
The brisket remains a defining star here, consistently praised by locals and visitors alike. Diners can order it by the pound, in plates, or in sandwiches, but nothing is more synonymous with the Joe's experience than opting for the legendary Z-Man Sandwich. Its slow-smoked brisket, smoked provolone, and two perfectly crispy onion rings, all stacked on a toasted Kaiser roll, make it one of the most famous BBQ sandwiches ever created.
Burnt ends and beer-braised brisket are also top sellers at Joe's, further showcasing the kitchen's mastery of Kansas City's rich barbecue traditions. Fans frequently note that Joe's does not disappoint, with many calling it their tried-and-true favorite, long before the Texas artisanal wave swept the national scene. This all makes sense, as an eatery doesn't just earn Best of KC recognition by Kansas City Magazine for no reason!
Various locations
Hoodoo Brown BBQ - Ridgefield, CT
Hoodoo Brown BBQ has reshaped expectations for Northeastern barbecue, earning national attention, including recognition from Texas Monthly on its "United States of Texas Barbecue" list. Opened in 2015 by owner Cody Sperry, the restaurant is directly rooted in Sperry's transformative trip to Texas, where he visited Austin and immersed himself in Central Texas barbecue culture (probably visiting some of these best BBQ spots in Austin while he was at it!). He returned determined to bring that high standard back home.
The menu here spotlights brisket by the half-pound, piled on sandwiches, or melted gloriously into an inventive and savory brisket grilled cheese sammie. Customers consistently describe the meat as fall-apart tender and expertly smoked, with some reviewers even going so far as to assert it is melt-in-your-mouth amazing.
Sperry's passion extends beyond Connecticut thanks to his multi-state "Big Belly Tour," which has found the BBQ master hauling a trailer-mounted offset smoker across the country. Talk about dedication to true craft barbecue! At Hoodoo Brown, that dedication to authenticity and skilled acumen shines through in every bite. Whether you build your own sandwich, order a half-pound straight up, or dive into the mouth-watering grilled cheese variation, this brisket stands as one of the Northeast's most impressive expressions of Texas-style barbecue.
(203) 438-6033
967 Ethan Allen Hwy, Ridgefield, CT 06877
Moo's Craft Barbecue - Los Angeles, CA
Moo's Craft Barbecue has become one of Southern California's most celebrated barbecue destinations, bringing true Central Texas–style craftsmanship to Los Angeles with a uniquely local twist. What began as a backyard pop-up by husband-and-wife team Andrew and Michelle Muñoz quickly grew into a citywide sensation, eventually earning a Michelin Bib Gourmand, a James Beard Award nomination, and a position on the LA Times 101 Best Restaurants list. Moo's blends traditional offset-smoked brisket with the creativity and cultural diversity that define modern Los Angeles dining to a tee.
The brisket is the foundation of all the fanfare here, offered to customers to order sliced or chopped by the pound, in sandwiches, or in trays. It is frequently cited on BBQ forums as being among the best in California. Even the sandwiches, like the Sloppy Moo (sliced brisket with house sausage, pickled onions, pickles, and peppers on an everything brioche bun), showcase both technique and a little bit of playful LA flair. And if you are more of a brisket sammie purist, have no fear, because the chopped brisket sandwich offers a more classic flavor profile, while still delivering all the dynamite taste Moo's is known for.
And while the brisket will bring you to this eatery, you won't be mad about pairing it with Moo's menu of impressively inventive sides. Choose from pork belly kimchi fried rice to brisket-loaded beans, and even Frito pie.
(323) 686-4133
2118 N Broadway, Los Angeles, CA 90031
B.T.'s Smokehouse - Sturbridge, MA
B.T.'s Smokehouse exists as a proud representation that elite barbecue can indeed thrive far beyond the traditional Southern belt limitations. Located in Sturbridge, Massachusetts, this unassuming roadside spot has become a New England pilgrimage site for avid BBQ fans seeking out the cream of the crop. It has been praised by myriad trusted foodie publications for its prowess, including Bon Appetit, Phantom Gourmet, and more. What's more, countless travelers have been known to detour off I-84 or I-90 just to get a plate of the legendary stuff.
It all started when pitmaster Brian Treitman first began making BBQ magic with a single trailer at the Brimfield Antique Show in 2007. It didn't take him long to expand and gain enough loyal customers to be able to open a full restaurant by 2010. You could say the rest is history, because ever since then, B.T.'s has become one of the busiest barbecue operations in the region.
Brisket is the queen bee here, treated with extra care by being smoked 24–30 hours over apple and hickory wood until it reaches a perfect consistency. Diners can order it by the pound or opt to enjoy it in sandwiches, wraps, burritos, dinner plates, or in B.T.'s beloved brisket Reuben (stacked high with juicy brisket, slaw, Swiss, and a house-made pickled rye sauce), which has actually been ranked among the top 10 barbecue sandwiches in the country. B.T.'s also offers enormous platters, showcasing multiple meats and classic sides like mac and cheese.
(508) 347-3188
392 Main St, Sturbridge, MA 01566
The Joint - New Orleans, LA
The Joint is one of New Orleans' most beloved barbecue spots, and a place many locals insist serves the best brisket in the city. It's frequently praised on Reddit and other online forums for being just really, really good, cementing it as a star in a region far better known for Cajun and Creole food than smoked meats. Both the Louisiana tourism board and numerous food blogs highlight The Joint as a must-visit spot for South Louisiana barbecue. That reputation is backed up by steady praise from visitors who find the brisket especially well prepared.
Diners can start their brisket adventure here with the two-meat plate (brisket paired with pulled pork, for instance). Add sides like slaw, potato salad, mac and cheese, and cornbread (which are absolute crowd pleasers), and you have yourself an instant flavor party. Brisket can also be ordered by the pound, in sandwiches served on white bread or buns, or as burnt ends when available. Reviewers regularly note that the brisket is incredibly delicious and very tender.
As for the atmosphere at The Joint? It fits New Orleans perfectly thanks to its relaxed, unfussy, and friendly vibe. The cold beer sure doesn't hurt, either. While pulled pork and ribs draw plenty of fans, brisket remains the dish most often mentioned in glowing terms online. And for dessert? Locals point to the Key lime pie or the peanut butter pie, both of which are homemade and widely adored.
(504) 949-3232
701 Mazant St, New Orleans, LA 70117
Heirloom Market BBQ - Atlanta, GA
Heirloom Market BBQ sits on the edge of a convenience store, but its reputation far exceeds its modest footprint. A Michelin-mentioned favorite and a frequent pick on lists like Eater Atlanta's "38 Best Restaurants," it has become known as one of the city's top spots for brisket. Chefs Cody Taylor and Jiyeon Lee built the restaurant around the idea of respecting classic Southern barbecue while weaving in the Korean flavors Lee grew up with. The result is a menu that feels both familiar and distinctive, showcasing simple and traditional tones, while also being refreshingly layered with personal style that sets its offerings apart.
The brisket here carries clear Central Texas influence and is served by the pound, on plates, or in sandwiches. Online discussions and barbecue forums often rank Heirloom among Atlanta's best for brisket, describing it as rich, peppery, and consistently well-prepared. Customers frequently mention the unique sides, Korean-seasoned vegetables, and flavorful house sauces that are welcome and wonderful complements to the meat.
Heirloom's story is part of what makes its brisket so spectacular. Taylor's years of experience with Texas-style barbecue meet Lee's background in Korean cuisine and classical culinary training to create the perfect marriage of meat magic. That combination gives the restaurant an identity unlike any other in the area, to be honest. The smoke, seasoning, and tenderness reflect traditional technique, while the touches of Korean flavor offer a subtle modern twist to your old-school brisket.
(770) 612-2502
2243 Akers Mill Rd, Atlanta, GA 30339
Wright's Barbecue - Little Rock, Bentonville, Rogers, and Johnson, AR
Wright's Barbecue has quickly become a major Arkansas barbecue spot, earning national attention and even taking the top overall spot on Yelp's annual barbecue rankings in 2024. Widely praised for its brisket, Wright's breaks from the state's pork-heavy tradition by putting exceptional beef at center stage. Barbecue fans often describe the brisket as melt-in-your-mouth tender, with a flavor and quality that holds up to the standards of even the classic Texas icons it runs head-to-head against.
The menu offers brisket by the pound, brisket plates with sides, and multiple sandwich options for diners to devour (and you will!). The Pumba (a combination of brisket, pulled pork, and jalapeño cheddar sausage) is a standout for those wanting a little of everything. Sides like mac and cheese, baked beans, potato salad, and slaw are also great additions to elevate your brisket bliss. Diners comment that the brisket is incredible and worth every penny.
Whether visiting the original Johnson location or one of the newer expansions, customers say the quality stays reliably high. Many barbecue fans even report driving long distances specifically for Wright's brisket.
Various locations
Methodology
We have already featured where to find the best BBQ in each state, but in order to suss out the best brisket specifically, we reviewed a wide range of reputable sources, including food critic articles, local newspaper features, regional magazines, and barbecue-focused publications. We also evaluated each restaurant's awards, such as Michelin recognition, national lists, and community honors. Online buzz, of course, played a major role as well (think forums, Reddit threads, social media posts, and user reviews that all revealed which spots consistently are winning). By combining these perspectives, we proudly present to you this best brisket showcase.