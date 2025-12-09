Where To Find The Best Brisket In The US

How long does it actually take to smoke a brisket? That is just one of the points of passionate debate among barbecue lovers. Other debates: smoky or pepper-crusted? Fatty or lean? Central Texas–style or a regional spin all its own? People have strong opinions, and in cities and small towns across America, pitmasters devote entire lifetimes to perfecting this one cut, tending fires overnight, studying the behavior of wood smoke, and honing techniques passed down through families, mentors, or sheer trial and error. Lucky for us, the result of all this hard labor is our country overflowing with extraordinary brisket masterminds.

To find the best of the best, we dug into local newspaper features, regional food magazines, community forums, and message boards where barbecue fans meet to battle out who really has the best brisket around. From the legendary joints that draw lines all day (or at least until sold out, because this brisket goes fast!), to more under-the-radar smokehouses fervently flouted by locals, we scoured through it all to highlight the best of the best brisket.

So, whether you're like Guy Fieri and like your brisket glistening with rendered fat, wrapped in butcher paper, and sliced to order, or transformed into creative specials (and even some super inventive brisket sammies), these spots showcase the absolute peak of perfection. As always, you will find a methodology at the end of this article explaining our method behind the brisket pickin' process!