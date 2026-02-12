Review: Wendy's Thin Mints Frosty Fusion Is Worthy Of A Scouts' Honor
Everyone may claim to have a different favorite Girl Scout Cookie (mine is the shortbread Trefoils), but it's pretty safe to say that we all have a special place in our hearts for the long-standing winner Thin Mints. What makes Girl Scout Cookies so special is that they're not always readily available, but these days, Thin Mints have lent minty magical taste talents in an array of collaborative products, like Pop Tarts, breakfast drinks, and even mini waffle cone bites. One of the best partnered products in recent memory was when it teamed with the folks over at Wendy's to create the Thin Mints Frosty, which The Takeout found to be a frozen slam dunk. An encore of this treat was a no-brainer, but in 2026's go around, Wendy's and the Girl Scouts are offering a hopefully next-level product option with the Thin Mints Frosty Fusion. This Fusion includes the same minty chocolate cookie crumble sauce, but the bonus in this new treat is employing actual Thin Mints cookie pieces into the mix.
The Takeout was invited for a sneak peek taste of the new Thin Mints Fusion in advance of its release. Wendy's Manager of Culinary and Innovation, Emily Kessler was on hand to not only tell us all about how the restaurant tried to improve upon something so delicious to begin with, but showed us how it's made. Kessler noted, "For those who loved the Frosty last year, you still have that, but for those who want a little extra mint and chocolate goodness, the Fusion is for you."
So, is the Thin Mints Fusion another home run, or is it perhaps too much of a good thing? After attending this Frosty reception, we're ready to reveal all in this chew and review!
Methodology
In early February, the fine folks of Wendy's invited The Takeout to a New York location for a sneak preview of some new items hitting menus, including the dynamic duo of Chicken Tenders Ranch Wrap and Cheesy Bacon Cheeseburger, as well as the Thin Mints Frosty Fusion. The items for testing were prepared on site, introduced by Emily Kessler, Wendy's Manager of Culinary and Innovation, and then consumed soon after. I was also given the chance to make my own, although I didn't nearly do a good enough job to warrant a full time job at Wendy's.
This review is a summation of my own personal tastes and opinions. It also takes into account my previous experiences with Wendy's, its Frostys, Girl Scout Cookies, and specifically my relationship with Thin Mints. The ultimate criteria considered for this chew and review were flavor, appearance, presentation, smell, texture, temperature, familiarity, originality, uniqueness, and overall, whether it honors the Girl Scouts.
What is Wendy's Thin Mints Frosty Fusion?
Wendy's famous malted chocolate Frosty dessert has been on the menu ever since opening day in 1969. It would take almost four decades before a variant of the beloved Frosty debuted, with a vanilla one dropping in 2006. Following that innovation, more flavors followed, most recently with ones like the savory sweet Salted Caramel Frosty and the swimmingly good Pineapple Under the Sea one. In 2025, Wendy's upped its Frosty game even further with the introduction of sauced-up Frosty Swirls, and topping mix-ins with its Frosty Fusions line. That same year, Wendy's collaborated with the Girl Scouts by borrowing the famed flavor of perhaps its most beloved cookie to make the Thin Mints Frosty. That Frosty didn't use actual cookie pieces, but came dressed with a minty chocolate cookie crumble sauce that emulated the flavor.
In 2026, Thin Mints are returning to dress up Frostys once again. Last year's hit is back for an encore, going by the name of Thin Mints Frosty Swirl. There is also the introduction of the Thin Mints Frosty Fusion, which finally adds actual crumbled up Thin Mints cookies pieces into the mix. Both are available with vanilla or chocolate Frosty bases.
Wendy's Manager of Culinary and Innovation, Emily Kessler, demonstrated how the new Fusion is made. It starts with lining the empty plastic cup with minty cookie crumble sauce. Then the cup is filled with the Frosty base. Two scoops of crumbled Thin Mints go on top, and the treat is finalized with a mixer, moving it up and down four times before being served.
How to buy and try Wendy's Thin Mints Frosty Fusion
Wendy's Thin Mints Frosty Swirl is returning to participating nationwide locations for a limited time in mid-February. It's being joined on menus by the new option — Thin Mints Frosty Fusion. Both come standard with a vanilla Frosty base, but are available by request with a chocolate one. They are limited time offerings, while supplies last, and will hang around for an unspecified duration. They are available in the following sizes: small, medium, and large.
These Frostys can be ordered at Wendy's when breakfast hours come to an end, and daytime and nighttime fare take over the menu. They can be ordered in-store at the front counter, a kiosk, or drive-thru, where available. Advanced ordering for dine-in, pick-up, or delivery is available through Wendy's app and websites. Like most items at Wendy's, the items are completely customizable to remove or add ingredients, like extra Thin Mints pieces. Additional costs may apply, and prices in general will also vary per location. Spoons and napkins are always available upon request, at no additional charge.
Wendy's will also be playing host to Girl Scouts Cookie booths, where local troops will set up shop at more than 3,000 restaurants nationwide.
Wendy's Thin Mints Frosty Fusion nutritional information
A small serving of the Thin Mints Frosty Fusion Vanilla contains 530 total calories, 23 grams of total fat, 10 grams of saturated fat, 30 milligrams of cholesterol, and 300 milligrams of sodium. It has chips in 72 grams of total carbohydrates, including 1 gram of dietary fiber, 55 grams of sugars, and dishes out 10 grams of protein.
A small serving of the Thin Mints Frosty Fusion Chocolate gives an eater 530 total calories, 24 grams of total fat, 10 grams of saturated fat, 30 milligrams of cholesterol, and 300 milligrams of sodium. It also has 72 grams of total carbohydrates, including 2 grams of dietary fiber, 54 grams of sugars, and 10 grams of protein.
The mint chocolate sauce includes soybean oil, powdered sugar, ground cookie crumbs, and cocoa powder. Both Fusions contain the common allergens wheat, soy, milk, egg, tree nuts, and peanuts. Thin Mints cookies are made up of enriched wheat flour, sugar, vegetable oil shortening, cocoa, caramel color, invert sugar, salt, leavening, soy lecithin, peppermint oil, and natural and artificial flavors.
Taste test: Wendy's Thin Mints Frosty Fusion — Vanilla
Before I delved into the new Thin Mints Frosty Fusion, I first wanted to acquaint myself with its forebearer — the Thin Mints Frosty Swirl. Sadly, I didn't get to review it the first time around, and somehow didn't get a chance to try it on one of my many eating adventures in 2025. Alas, one spoonful and I too were ready to point to the outfield like Babe Ruth, signaling its home run appeal. The star was obviously the minty chocolate crumble sauce, which was more of a paste. It had an excellent graininess to it that easily reminds the mouth of its Thin Mints bona fides.
So, what happens when you add actual Thin Mints cookie pieces into the equation? It actually doesn't take a rocket scientist, or even an actual taste of it for one to figure out how one tastes, but I'm happy to report that it flat out is amazing! The Thin Mints Frosty Swirl was a perfect treat, and the Fusion version easily eclipses that perfection. The gristle of the pasty sauce is a wonder on its own, both in a fun texture for a tongue and teeth to meet, as well as delivering that rich and strong Thin Mints flavor. The pieces of the cookie add more of both — more crunch to the affair, as well as doubling down on the Thin Mints flavor. What could be wrong with more Thin Mints? Nothing.
Taste test: Wendy's Thin Mints Frosty Fusion — Chocolate
I was well into over-enjoying my Thin Mints Frosty Fusion, with the cooling vanilla base, when I was asked if I wanted to make my own Fusion. Never refuse a behind the scenes trip to the kitchen, especially if more Thin Mints Frosty Fusions will be the end result. However, instead of having more of the great same, I was curious how these fantastic Fusion attributes would play with a chocolate Frosty base. I wouldn't say I made the perfect looking Fusion, but apparently it's really hard to mess up.
I did have some initial concerns of how a chocolate Frosty would play against a sauce and pieces of cookies that have their own super-rich chocolaty identity, with that unmistakable whoosh of mint. Those concerns were immediately silenced with my first spoonful of the chocolate take on the Thin Mints Frosty Fusion. The chocolate of the Frosty had a lighter, maltier taste to it, allowing the Thin Mints parts to shine as an almost separate exclamation point. The two layers of chocolate didn't exactly mesh together, but they worked well together, side by side. It's like a two-headed assault on the mouth, with each army armed with different types of specialized chocolate warfare. I surrendered.
Wendy's Thin Mints Frosty Fusion — scouts honor or dishonor?
After trying the Thin Mints Frosty Swirl for the first time, and immediately falling for its charms, I realized that my biggest regret of 2025 was not trying it all during its limited run. The good news is that I can now atone for my sinning in 2026 with the Swirl's return. The news gets even better, as you and I now have an even more awesome treat at our disposable income — the Thin Mints Frosty Fusion.
The year is still so young, but it's going to be nearly impossible for any chain to top the top dessert that is the Wendy's Thin Mints Frosty Fusion. I would love for something to satisfy me better than this, but I just don't see it happening. The Frosty Fusion is not only the shining star of 2026, but is perhaps the best Frosty served at Wendy's, in all its illustrious history. This Fusion is a must try, and you must try it today, before the magical Thin Mints cookie crumbles disappear again from stores.
I don't want to look too far into the future, but how will Wendy's create another mouth-gaping encore after it delivered this decadently delicious encore? Well, for starters, you bring them back as is, but then you introduce a whole new wrinkle — Samoa Frosty Fusion. Wendy's, let me know if you need help workshopping and taste testing this at the HQ. I now have some Frosty making experience. It may not be the best experience, but I'm really good at eating awesome things.