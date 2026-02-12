Review: Wendy's Thin Mints Frosty Fusion Is Worthy Of A Scouts' Honor

Everyone may claim to have a different favorite Girl Scout Cookie (mine is the shortbread Trefoils), but it's pretty safe to say that we all have a special place in our hearts for the long-standing winner Thin Mints. What makes Girl Scout Cookies so special is that they're not always readily available, but these days, Thin Mints have lent minty magical taste talents in an array of collaborative products, like Pop Tarts, breakfast drinks, and even mini waffle cone bites. One of the best partnered products in recent memory was when it teamed with the folks over at Wendy's to create the Thin Mints Frosty, which The Takeout found to be a frozen slam dunk. An encore of this treat was a no-brainer, but in 2026's go around, Wendy's and the Girl Scouts are offering a hopefully next-level product option with the Thin Mints Frosty Fusion. This Fusion includes the same minty chocolate cookie crumble sauce, but the bonus in this new treat is employing actual Thin Mints cookie pieces into the mix.

The Takeout was invited for a sneak peek taste of the new Thin Mints Fusion in advance of its release. Wendy's Manager of Culinary and Innovation, Emily Kessler was on hand to not only tell us all about how the restaurant tried to improve upon something so delicious to begin with, but showed us how it's made. Kessler noted, "For those who loved the Frosty last year, you still have that, but for those who want a little extra mint and chocolate goodness, the Fusion is for you."

So, is the Thin Mints Fusion another home run, or is it perhaps too much of a good thing? After attending this Frosty reception, we're ready to reveal all in this chew and review!