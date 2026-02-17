12 Expensive Fish Chefs Say Are Worth The Splurge

While it's possible to get a can of tuna or mackerel at the grocery store for a minimal amount of money, by and large, seafood is considered a more expensive ingredient. Seafood dishes like lobster tail and seafood towers are often some of the most expensive items on pricey chain restaurant menus. In some cases, diners and shoppers will publicly bemoan seafood's lofty cost, like when Costco shoppers bashed the high prices of the store's lobster tails and crab legs.

Sometimes, it is true that expensive seafood isn't worth what stores and restaurants are trying to charge (looking at you, canned lobster). However, there are other instances where seafood can be worth the splurge.

To find out how exactly you should spend your hard-earned cash, we talked to a range of chefs from restaurants around the country to get their opinions on the fish and seafood that are most worth the money. We also asked them for their tips on how to cook that fish perfectly, so you don't end up making a mess of your financial investment. Here's what they had to say.