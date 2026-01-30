The Expensive Tinned Seafood That Is Never Worth Splurging On

Tinned seafood is generally convenient but almost never tastes great. Just consider the difference between a nicely cooked, fresh tuna steak and the underwhelming canned version that got you through college — they're so different they could easily be mistaken for two different meats.

This is even more true when we talk about lobster, one of the most expensive meats in the world. Fresh lobster is delicious, but it usually costs a lot. Although the dish was once reserved for the working class, especially along coastlines where it was abundant, overfishing made it scarce and more desirable. Eventually, it became so costly that it's now largely reserved for fine dining and special occasions.

Given this context, does it ever make sense to buy canned lobster? Bill Carvalho, founder and former president and CEO of Wild Planet Foods, certainly doesn't think so. "I like canned lobster well enough but it cannot compete with the moist, rich flavor and snappy texture of fresh lobster," Carvalho told The Takeout. As for the price, he argues it simply isn't worth it. "It seems the cost of canned lobster meat is over $100 per pound. It is hard to justify such a price for a tinned protein item," he adds. Ultimately, if you're going to splurge on food, it should be on the real thing, not a second-best alternative. And if you're still set on canned lobster, Carvalho suggests using it for lobster rolls or pasta, where it will serve to complement other ingredients.