Costco Shoppers Bash High Prices On Lobster Tails And Crab Legs

Special occasion shopping can undoubtedly be, in a word, pricey. Especially during the holidays, when you want to splurge on things you don't eat most of the year, such as rib roasts and expensive caviar. One category of food many of us don't mind dropping some cash on around the holidays is seafood, namely pricey shellfish like lobster and king crab, which is why people like to pick it up from warehouse clubs like Costco, where you can receive bulk pricing. That's not something you can get at most retail outlets.

Instagram influencer @costcohotfinds recently posted a video showing the shellfish options in a freezer case at Costco, which included crab legs and lobster tails, and users were quick to jump on one particular price tag they noticed. A single case of red king crab legs and claws was displayed at $329.99, which caused some social media users sticker shock. One user responded, "In this economy? Be for real." Another said, "Lolololol is Costco kidding with those prices."