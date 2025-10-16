The Salmon Variety To Buy If You Want To Taste The 'Wagyu' Of The Salmon World

When people familiar with the culinary world hear the term wagyu, they equate it with greatness, even superiority. The word is usually associated with Japanese beef. Wagyu beef is known for its generous amount of marbled fat that runs throughout the meat, resulting in unparalleled tenderness and flavor. It's also known for its very high price tag. What many people may not know is that there is a salmon equivalent, which is similarly famous for its buttery texture, thanks to its higher fat content, and rich flavor. King salmon, also called Chinook salmon, is often referred to as the wagyu of the salmon world.

Some experts further separate the title of wagyu salmon by where the fish is raised. For example, we previously spoke to Maricel Gentile, owner of Maricel's Kitchen and advocate of sustainable seafood industry practices, who equates the description specifically to Pacific King salmon. These fish can be found from Northern California to the Alaskan waters.

Others apply wagyu status to Ora King salmon, which is a unique farmed breed from New Zealand. In addition, there is Copper River King salmon, also called the wagyu of salmon. This rare variety has an extremely short season )May through June), and it's found in the icy Alaskan Copper River.