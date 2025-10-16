The Salmon Variety To Buy If You Want To Taste The 'Wagyu' Of The Salmon World
When people familiar with the culinary world hear the term wagyu, they equate it with greatness, even superiority. The word is usually associated with Japanese beef. Wagyu beef is known for its generous amount of marbled fat that runs throughout the meat, resulting in unparalleled tenderness and flavor. It's also known for its very high price tag. What many people may not know is that there is a salmon equivalent, which is similarly famous for its buttery texture, thanks to its higher fat content, and rich flavor. King salmon, also called Chinook salmon, is often referred to as the wagyu of the salmon world.
Some experts further separate the title of wagyu salmon by where the fish is raised. For example, we previously spoke to Maricel Gentile, owner of Maricel's Kitchen and advocate of sustainable seafood industry practices, who equates the description specifically to Pacific King salmon. These fish can be found from Northern California to the Alaskan waters.
Others apply wagyu status to Ora King salmon, which is a unique farmed breed from New Zealand. In addition, there is Copper River King salmon, also called the wagyu of salmon. This rare variety has an extremely short season )May through June), and it's found in the icy Alaskan Copper River.
Just like beef, the wagyu salmon equivalent is unmatched in flavor
Whichever type of King salmon you may get your hands on, you're in for a treat, no matter what way you cook it. The high fat content, buttery texture, and full flavor makes it perfect for enjoying raw, using in sushi, nigiri, and sashimi. If you prefer your fish cooked, King salmon is very versatile. It tastes great seared, roasted, slow cooked, grilled, and poached. No matter how you cook it, season the fish simply if you want to experience the authentic flavor of this very special kind of salmon.
The price of King salmon varies greatly and can fluctuate depending on the season, whether the fish is farm-raised or wild-caught, and where it comes from. In 2025, the Pittsburgh Post Gazette reported a local fish monger selling wild Copper River King salmon for $90 per pound. For those of us without a king-sized, wagyu budget, we could consider a high quality canned king salmon instead. It will be fully cooked, but is a treat, nonetheless, and one that is perfect for seacuterie boards, seafood's answer to charcuterie boards.