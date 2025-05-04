12 Things Experts Say You Should Look For When Buying Salmon

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

The West eats cod, the East eats mackerel, and everyone eats salmon. This is an old saying in the seafood industry, but it's deliciously true. Salmon frequently ranks among the most consumed seafood in the U.S., and its popularity continues to climb. On average, Americans eat over three pounds of salmon per person every year.

And what's not to love about it? Salmon is widely available, super versatile, and a good source of healthy omega-3 fatty acids, protein, vitamin B12, potassium, and other nutrients. With all this in mind, it's easy to feel good about salmon that comes from a restaurant or a fancy fish market — but shopping for fillets at the grocery store is another story. Is farmed salmon bad? Is wild salmon fishy? How do I know if my salmon is fresh?

To cut through the uncertainty, we turned to a few salmon experts for advice. Scott Kohno is a sushi authority and owner of Yama Sushi Marketplace in California; Allie Hagerty is the recipe creator for Seasoned & Salted, and the daughter of Marty Hagerty, a longtime fishmonger at Fresh Pond Seafood near Boston; Adam Witt is a cook, video creator, and Bluehouse Salmon aficionado; and chef Maricel Gentile is the owner of Maricel's Kitchen, the author of "Maricel's Simply Asian Cookbook," and a proponent of sustainable seafood-industry practices. These experts agree that you can find good salmon at the grocery store — you just have to know what to look for.