The Kitchen Appliance That Makes Ultra-Moist Salmon
You probably bought your multi-cooker (hello, Instant Pot) for soups, stews, and maybe the occasional batch of rice. But if that's all you're using it for, you're seriously missing out, as it can really simplify your weeknight cooking. It turns out this countertop workhorse is one of the best tools for making salmon that's not just cooked through but incredibly moist, tender, and brimming with flavor.
The secret lies in the sealed environment. When you pressure cook salmon, you're essentially locking in moisture while applying gentle, even heat — kind of like a shortcut version of slow baking or oil poaching, but without turning on your oven or heating a vat of oil. You end up with flaky fish that's never dry, cooked perfectly in just minutes, and ready to dress up or down for any weeknight dinner or fancy-feeling lunch. And yes, it actually tastes like salmon — not the vaguely fishy, overcooked version you might get from other quick-cook methods.
It's especially great for anyone who has ever ruined a fillet trying to figure out if it was done in the oven or who's tired of salmon sticking to a pan. This method takes the guesswork out entirely. There's no flipping, no basting, no babysitting; just hit a button, walk away, and come back to perfection.
Steam without the drama
A big part of why salmon gets overcooked in the oven or on the stove is because it's delicate and easy to forget about. One extra minute under the broiler, and suddenly your elegant fish turns chalky and dry. But in a multi-cooker, you don't have to hover or guess. The cooking environment is sealed and steamy, which means the salmon is surrounded by moisture the entire time. There's no direct high heat blasting it, no uneven cook times, and no need to baste it halfway through. It's a set-it-and-forget-it situation with far better results than most other hands-off methods.
Even better, the Instant Pot doesn't require any complicated setup. A cup of water, the trivet that comes with the appliance, and a fillet or two of salmon are really all it takes. Add some lemon slices or herbs on top if you're feeling fancy, lock the lid, and let the steam do the heavy lifting. In just a few minutes under pressure, the fish comes out juicy, tender, and shockingly flavorful, considering how little effort it required.
And if you're worried about seasoning, this method is actually incredibly versatile. The Instant Pot handles it all, whether you want to keep it simple with olive oil, salt, and pepper or go bold with garlic, soy sauce, and ginger. The moist cooking environment ensures that flavors get infused without drying the fish out — that's something your oven wishes it could do.
A smart solution for meal prep or quick dinners
One of my favorite things about making salmon in a multi-cooker is how well it fits into a busy schedule. Got half an hour between work and your next obligation? You can still get salmon on the table with zero stress. It's especially helpful for meal prep because the fish stays moist even after being stored in the fridge, which is a rare quality in pre-cooked seafood. Reheat it gently, and it's still soft and delicious, not dry like salmon that's been roasted or grilled.
Plus, pressure-cooked salmon is a blank canvas. If you want it light and fresh, top it with a squeeze of citrus and some chopped herbs. Or, if you're craving something cozy, flake it into pasta with a little cream and lemon zest. Even when cold, salmon holds up beautifully in salads, grain bowls, or sandwiches. It's a low-effort protein that actually tastes like you put in some effort.
And here's the kicker — it's pretty hard to mess up. With just a couple minutes of actual pressure cook time (plus the natural steam release), you've got tender salmon. If you're new to cooking fish or just want something that's consistent every time, this method has your back. It can make perfectly medium-rare salmon. And once you try it, you'll never go back to dry, bland fish again.