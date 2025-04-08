The Kitchen Appliance That Makes Ultra-Moist Salmon

You probably bought your multi-cooker (hello, Instant Pot) for soups, stews, and maybe the occasional batch of rice. But if that's all you're using it for, you're seriously missing out, as it can really simplify your weeknight cooking. It turns out this countertop workhorse is one of the best tools for making salmon that's not just cooked through but incredibly moist, tender, and brimming with flavor.

The secret lies in the sealed environment. When you pressure cook salmon, you're essentially locking in moisture while applying gentle, even heat — kind of like a shortcut version of slow baking or oil poaching, but without turning on your oven or heating a vat of oil. You end up with flaky fish that's never dry, cooked perfectly in just minutes, and ready to dress up or down for any weeknight dinner or fancy-feeling lunch. And yes, it actually tastes like salmon — not the vaguely fishy, overcooked version you might get from other quick-cook methods.

It's especially great for anyone who has ever ruined a fillet trying to figure out if it was done in the oven or who's tired of salmon sticking to a pan. This method takes the guesswork out entirely. There's no flipping, no basting, no babysitting; just hit a button, walk away, and come back to perfection.