It's Time To Use Your Instant Pot's Slow Cooker Setting. Here's How

If you are one of those people who bought an Instant Pot at the height of the 2017 craze, only to feel intimidated when it came to actually using it, you're not alone. While the Instant Pot has a bit of a learning curve, once you get going you can make delicious stocks in it, cook the most amazing curries, and even make rice in it. Of course, when you've mastered pressure cooking, you can then move on to using the machine's many other functions.

That's right, most Instant Pots are multi-faceted appliances and include a slow cooker function that you have likely never used — but you absolutely should. Just like pressure cooking with your Instant Pot, slowing cooking in it is also super easy. All you have to do is add your ingredients, put the lid on, and press Slow Cook on the button panel. You'll then choose the temperature setting (that'll be the "adjust" button) and how long you want the ingredients to cook for, and you're done.