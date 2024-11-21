How To Serve Canned Tuna And Mayo The Japanese Way

Canned tuna + mayonnaise = tuna salad, a staple of sandwich shops all over the U.S. While a plain tuna sandwich may not be the most exciting of lunch options, the salad can be punched up with the addition of spicy, crunchy, or pickle-y mix-ins and the sandwich itself can be elevated to a thing of beauty when turned into a tuna melt. If you're looking to expand your culinary horizons a bit farther, though, Namiko Hirasawa Chen suggests taking that tuna salad and using it to stuff the Japanese rice balls called onigiri.

Chen, who started her food blog Just One Cookbook back in 2011, notes that onigiri can have a variety of fillings, but says tuna mayo is one of the most popular ones in Japan. If you have leftover tuna salad and are intrigued by the thought of making rice balls, you need to make sure you have the right rice on hand. As Chen tells us, "When making onigiri, you must use hot or warm Japanese short-grain rice so it sticks together and holds its shape." She suggests shaping the rice into balls with wet palms but says you could also roll it in plastic wrap or use an onigiri mold. (This cute set of molds from Amazon lets you make rice balls shaped like bears, dinosaurs, ducks, and hearts.)