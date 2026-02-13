Review: Coca‑Cola Cherry Float — The Fruity Cream Rises To The Top

Coca-Cola already has plenty of fine products on its roster, but the soda maker has never been one to rest on its laurels. It often drops new flavors to try and freshen things up, and not all that glitters and bubbles up in caramel color is gold. Remember Coca-Cola Spiced? Probably not. In early 2025, it untapped Coca-Cola Orange Cream, which wasn't exactly the cream of the crop, so we're not surprised it's quietly being discontinued.

Then again, some new icy cold Coca-Cola flavors can truly warm the heart. For example, this past holiday season marked the debut of the winningly cheerful limited-time Holiday Cream Vanilla. Now, Coca-Cola is at it again, hoping another new cream variant is the one ready to rise to the top. Let's welcome the Coca‑Cola Cherry Float, and its leaner friend, the Coca‑Cola Zero Sugar Cherry Float, to this world.

We know what you're thinking — doesn't Pepsi already have a similar product on the market, with its dynamic duo of Wild Cherry & Cream? Well, yes. So, what's the story with this new Coca‑Cola Cherry Float? Is it a soda-hopper or a not-so-treasured sinker? We popped open a few cans of this new brew and its zero-sugar equivalent to find out.