I Tried And Ranked 12 Cheez-It Flavors. This Was The Best

The words "Cheez-It" entered the American lexicon by at least March 1921, thanks to the fine folks over at the Green & Green Company of Dayton, Ohio. Ever since, the burnt orange, 1 x 1 inch, square cheesy cracker has continued to provide an unforgettable crunch for over a century, from the subsequent baked stewards of the Loose-Wiles Biscuit Company, Sunshine Biscuit Company, Keebler, and now Kellogg. There have been Cheez-It collaborations with Taco Bell and a stuffed Cheez-It pizza at Pizza Hut. The snack crackers have been rapped about poetically in songs by the likes of Lil Yachty, MF Doom, and 21 Savage, and name-dropped in shows such as "The Office," "Modern Family," and "This Is Us."

The question is, what is a Cheez-It? There are actually more kinds of Cheez-Its than one can imagine, like a bold line of Extra ones, a baked subset called Snap'd, the windowpane-looking Crunch crackers, the wavy Grooves, the airy Puff'd ones, the dynamic Duoz, a slew of various Snack Mixes, and even Cheez-It Pizza. It would take more stomach space than a human could ever muster to figure out which was the best of all those. The Takeout decided to focus on the core product — Original Cheez-Its — and several flavor variations that followed in its giant, tiny footsteps. After lots of handfuls, all can now be revealed in this definitive, ravishing ranking. Warning: Do try this at home.