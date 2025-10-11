The Absolute Best Cheese Crackers On The Market Are A Beloved Classic
Cheese crackers are just one of those snacks you can house by the handful, which is why I always keep some stocked in case of snacking emergencies. But the truth is, not all of them are as crisp, cheesy, and craveable as other brands. We ranked eight different cheese crackers from worst to best, and it turns out, our winner is probably your favorite too.
It shouldn't shock you that the reigning king, Cheez-Its, remains dominant for best overall cheese cracker for one main reason: They're just so good. Our taste tester wrote, "Many fighters gave it their best and most savory shot, but nothing could topple the Cheez-It from its throne. These were the most salty, the most crunchy, the most cheesy."
I can, and have, crushed half a box in one sitting before, telling myself I'd stop after one more mouthful. I'm sure a few of you have felt that urge too, since Cheez-Its have that signature tangy crunch to them that's impossible to resist.
Cheez-It has been branching out into new territory
One interesting thing Cheez-It has been doing over the past few years is venturing into new product categories. Not only has the brand collaborated with fast food companies like Wendy's to create new Cheez-It flavors (like the limited-time Baconator Cheez-Its), but it has also done some novel things like create a frozen pizza line with a Cheez-It-flavored crust. Then, of course, there were Taco Bell's giant Cheez-It menu items, which were a surprisingly wacky but ultimately fun combination. Plus, there was the time the snack company and Pizza Hut teamed up to make a stuffed Cheez-It, which we tried with mixed emotions back in 2019.
One thing is for sure: No matter how the brand tinkers and experiments, we'll always be coming back to its signature crackers. None of the other contenders could knock Cheez-It out of its leading spot, and that just goes to prove that though competition can be stiff, classics endure for a reason.