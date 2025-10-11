The Absolute Best Cheese Crackers On The Market Are A Beloved Classic

Cheese crackers are just one of those snacks you can house by the handful, which is why I always keep some stocked in case of snacking emergencies. But the truth is, not all of them are as crisp, cheesy, and craveable as other brands. We ranked eight different cheese crackers from worst to best, and it turns out, our winner is probably your favorite too.

It shouldn't shock you that the reigning king, Cheez-Its, remains dominant for best overall cheese cracker for one main reason: They're just so good. Our taste tester wrote, "Many fighters gave it their best and most savory shot, but nothing could topple the Cheez-It from its throne. These were the most salty, the most crunchy, the most cheesy."

I can, and have, crushed half a box in one sitting before, telling myself I'd stop after one more mouthful. I'm sure a few of you have felt that urge too, since Cheez-Its have that signature tangy crunch to them that's impossible to resist.