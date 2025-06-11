Cheez-It X Wendy's Baconator Crackers Review: Where's The Beef ... And Bacon Flavor?

Summer is just getting started, and coming in hot is another fast-food chain's collaboration with a grocery-store snack favorite. This time around, the meaty flavors of Wendy's are being recreated within the signature orange square of a Cheez-It. Welcome to this world, Cheez-It x Wendy's Baconator crackers!

Cheez-It has long been an "it" cracker brand, coming into being by way of Dayton, Ohio in 1921. While the original version went on to capture the hearts and stomachs of eaters worldwide, for many years this cracker's formula remained unchanged; it wasn't until the mid-1980s before a low-salt Cheez-It iteration hit supermarket shelves. Things started getting funkier in 1992 with the introduction of White Cheddar Cheez-Its, and even a Party Mix. Since then, the creative juices have continued to flow at Cheez-It HQ, as the crackers continually debut with new flavors, shapes, and sizes. This Wendy's collab is not the first time Cheez-It has teamed with fast-food chains to think out of the box — perhaps you recall Pizza Hut's stuffed Cheez-It pizza, or the time when Cheez-It crossed the border into Taco Bell menu items.

So, are Cheez-It x Wendy's Baconator crackers a dream pairing, or a cracked-up nightmare? The Takeout took many handfuls from the box for a taste test to find out where the truth lies.

Recommendations are based on firsthand impressions of promotional materials and products provided by the manufacturer.