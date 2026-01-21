Review: Cheez-It Gluten-Free Original Passes The Taste With Flying Orange Colors

Celiac disease has been around for centuries, but a gluten-free diet to help combat it found greater acceptance in the late 20th century. In the 21st century, gluten-free diets saw a large bounce in popularity, and in turn, a rise in products to meet the need and demand. As of late, many companies have started to churn out gluten-free versions of existing popular products, especially snacky ones, from Oreos to Eggo Waffles, DiGiorno pizzas, and Tate's Bake Shop cookies. In the dawn of 2026, we can add Cheez-Its to that list. Welcome to this world Cheez-It Gluten-Free Original!

For a beloved orange baked snack cracker that starts with the lead ingredient of enriched wheat flour, how could such an incredible taste be replicated or perhaps imitated in a gluten-free version? There was only one way to find out, and luckily the fine folks at Cheez-It sent over a brand new box of Cheez-It Gluten-Free Original for The Takeout to have a munch on. Naturally, we also had a box of the original Cheez-It crackers on hand to see how the new kids on the block stack up on flavor, texture, taste, and all around cheesiness versus its forebear. The truth can finally be revealed in this chew & review!

Some recommendations are based on firsthand impressions of promotional materials and products provided by the manufacturer.