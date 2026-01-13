14 Old-School Food Brands That Don't Exist Anymore

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Some food and drink brands seem destined to last forever, like Coca-Cola, Heinz, Kellogg's, and Hershey's. Others, which once nourished and filled bellies of households across the world, have somehow now been lost to time. The Takeout is revving up the time machine to revisit these old-school food and drink brands of yesteryear and give them some much-needed modern love and respect.

Some of these brands have given the world such indelible products that are still being gobbled up today, like Chex, Pizza Rolls, SpaghettiOs, Baby Ruth, and Butterfingers, but have had their originator's names scrubbed from the packaging due to acquisitions, mergers, and loss of name recognition cache. Our trip into the past covers every aisle of the grocery store, from baked goods named after a First Lady and a once hip decaffeinated coffee brand to the brand that helped America warm up to frozen egg rolls. While these brands may be dead, that doesn't mean they can't come back to life in the future. Perhaps this article can help stir up some hunger or thirst for their return?