14 Iconic Film And Television Moments That Featured Chain Restaurants

In the world of film and television, characters have to eat and drink just like everyone else. Sadly, in many cases, what you see on a reel isn't remotely real, as some of the restaurants frequented by iconic characters are entirely fictional. But sometimes, you can dine at the same restaurants featured in your favorite movies and TV shows. For some chain restaurants and fast food spots, their inclusion in a movie or show — either by way of a paid placement partnership or just out of pure love by their creators — has left an indelible mark that still has fans connecting the two to this day.

It may seem odd that such places would make for such iconic moments in filmed entertainment, but as "Back to the Future" co-writer Bob Gale told the Wall Street Journal, "Brand names create a certain kind of reality." This reality is one we happily embrace. That's why we're hopping into the director's chair and producing a most delicious script of these moments. Our journey will naturally take us "Back to the Future," and well into the past, where Pizza Hut baked up pop culture pies, and Adam Sandler's eating habits struck a chord with the world. So, grab a knife and fork and let's dig in!