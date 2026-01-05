14 Iconic Film And Television Moments That Featured Chain Restaurants
In the world of film and television, characters have to eat and drink just like everyone else. Sadly, in many cases, what you see on a reel isn't remotely real, as some of the restaurants frequented by iconic characters are entirely fictional. But sometimes, you can dine at the same restaurants featured in your favorite movies and TV shows. For some chain restaurants and fast food spots, their inclusion in a movie or show — either by way of a paid placement partnership or just out of pure love by their creators — has left an indelible mark that still has fans connecting the two to this day.
It may seem odd that such places would make for such iconic moments in filmed entertainment, but as "Back to the Future" co-writer Bob Gale told the Wall Street Journal, "Brand names create a certain kind of reality." This reality is one we happily embrace. That's why we're hopping into the director's chair and producing a most delicious script of these moments. Our journey will naturally take us "Back to the Future," and well into the past, where Pizza Hut baked up pop culture pies, and Adam Sandler's eating habits struck a chord with the world. So, grab a knife and fork and let's dig in!
Back to the Future – Burger King (1985)
Doc Brown (Christopher Lloyd) once lived in a beautiful home, but in the "Back to the Future" present tense of 1985, his now-tiny abode is essentially a glorified garage tucked behind a Burger King. This is where we first meet Marty McFly, who realizes he's late for school, and hops on his skateboard past the Home of the Whopper.
Turns out, this chain is where Marty's older brother Dave works. When we first meet Dave, he's decked out in his full BK uniform, in all its '80s glory — complete with a plaid shirt and maroon visor. After Marty rewrites his parents' love story with an even happier beginning, his family's fortunes also receive an upgrade. Dave trades in his blue collar for a white one, having gone from a job at Burger King to an office.
While it doesn't exactly look like it did in 1985, fans can still roll up to this Burger King in Burbank, California. In 2021, Burger King changed its logo to look more like the classic one of the '80s. Lisa Smith, the then-executive creative director at branding agency Jones Knowles Ritchie, told Dezeen, "We were inspired by how it has grown to have such an iconic place in culture — from 'Back to the Future,' 'Gremlins' through to more [recent] 'Stranger Things' and BK's Warhol campaign."
Spaceballs – Pizza Hut (1987)
Mel Brooks is the ultimate king of spoof, and went full force on "Star Wars" with 1987's "Spaceballs." Brooks received George Lucas' blessing and put a silly twist on his characters, with an especially savory send-up, making a mess with Pizza the Hutt — an obvious nod to Pizza Hut — in place of Jabba the Hutt. This half-man, half-pizza gangster was the nemesis of our heroes Lone Star and Barf. Pizza the Hutt was so delectable, his sidekick, Vinny, even took a nibble out of the crime boss. Turns out, Pizza the Hutt felt the same way about himself, as we later learned in the movie that he was stuck in his stretch limo and ate himself to death.
Pizza the Hutt was voiced by Dom DeLuise, and physically manifested as a giant pyramid of drippy sloppiness, with actual pizza toppings slipping on pancake batter in place of cheese. It was created by special effects artist Screaming Mad George, and was such a heavy and arduous costume to get into that the original performer quit when asked to don it again for reshoots. In stepped Rick Lazzarini, who recalled to Mel Magazine that "pancake batter and pepperoni is a really strange combination ... I'm just thankful there weren't any anchovies."
Back to the Future Part II – Pizza Hut (1989)
When it came to the "Back to the Future" sequel, the beginning focused on what was then the far-off future of 2015. Writer Bob Gale took a stab at predicting the future, but in the funnest way possible. That fun included Mattel hoverboards, self-lacing Nikes, and Pepsi Perfect. Another cool item is introduced when the McFly family of the future sits down for dinner — the Black & Decker Hydrator.
Gale created this device as the next evolution of the microwave to fit in with a promotional tie-in requested by Pizza Hut. At the time, audiences (including myself) marveled at this mini pizza magically rising to the occasion in literal seconds. Marty even compliments his mother's pizza hydration skills. While Pizza Hut of 1989 couldn't actually offer such a device, the best it could offer was "Back to the Future"-inspired solar shades for $1.99.
Many of the things Gale and company drummed up for the future turned out to ring true, including flat screen TVs, video conferencing, smart glasses, and voice-activated devices. However, that Black & Decker appliance never came to fruition. Gale told Screen Rant, "It's kind of unfortunate we don't have food hydrators today. I don't think anybody's working on them."
Wayne's World – Pizza Hut (1992)
Mike Myers and Dana Carvey's "Saturday Night Live" sketch "Wayne's World" debuted in 1989, and just three years later, it received the big-screen treatment. Everything was amplified in the Penelope Spheeris-directed film, including their show "Wayne's World" drawing sponsorship. Wayne Campbell is against the commercialization of his eponymous show, and in one of the film's most self-reflective and funny moments, he breaks the fourth wall to sell the audience name-brand products like Doritos, Pepsi, and Reebok, while bemoaning the practice of celebrity endorsements at the same time.
The bit kicks off with Wayne criticizing sponsorships as he happily pops open a brown Pizza Hut box, lifts up a slice, and pauses with a smile frozen on his face. This scene resonated with moviegoers of all ages — to the extent that elementary school students singled out both the movie and the pizza chain as the hottest trends of that year (via Olathe News).
Demolition Man – Taco Bell (1993)
"Demolition Man" sees John Spartan (Sylvester Stallone) and Simon Phoenix (Wesley Snipes) cryogenically frozen in 1996, only to reemerge and battle in the utopian society of San Angeles in the year 2032. After awakening, Spartan attends a formal dinner at a surprising location: Taco Bell, or, in some international versions of the film, Pizza Hut.
Spartan questions how Taco Bell could be a place for fine dining, to which his new buddy Lenina Huxley (Sandra Bullock) explains that Taco Bell was the only chain to survive the Franchise Wars. This futuristic Taco Bell has a holographic logo, a piano player who sings commercial jingles, and food that looks like elegantly deconstructed nachos.
Burger King was written into the first draft of the script, but both the King and McDonald's passed on participation. One of the film's writers, Daniel Waters, revealed to Vulture in 2020 that he was pleased with how things played out. He added, "There's a meme that's like, 'Demolition Man' predicted the future ... There'd be no more toilet paper, Taco Bell would run the world, and Wesley Snipes would be let out of prison."
Pulp Fiction – McDonald's (1994)
Quentin Tarantino's "Pulp Fiction" is easily one of the most quotable movies of the 1990s. One of its best scenes finds hitman Vincent Vega (John Travolta) regaling his partner, Jules Winnfield (Samuel L. Jackson), with stories about his travels in Europe. He points out all the ways dining is different across the pond, such as being able to buy beer at the movies, and mayo being the go-to condiment over ketchup for fries in Holland. He also points out to Jules that due to the metric system, a Quarter Pounder with Cheese from McDonald's would be lost in translation in Paris, and so it's called a "Royale with cheese." As for the classic Big Mac? Much to his shock, the French call it Le Big Mac. Jules then asks what they call a Whopper, to which his partner admits he never went to Burger King.
When once asked why burger nomenclature was chosen as one of the character's key takeaways from a European trip, Tarantino responded, "The pop culture references — that's what we all know! That just shows that they're people like anybody else" (via The San Francisco Chronicle). These days, a Quarter Pounder with Cheese in France is called a Cheeseburger Royal, and a Big Mac is just a plain ol' Big Mac.
Big Daddy – McDonald's and Hooters (1999)
In 1999's "Big Daddy," Adam Sandler's man-child character Sonny Koufax is forced to grow up when a 5-year-old boy named Julian (Dylan and Cole Sprouse) shows up at his door. He's trying his best but runs afoul when he shows up late for McDonald's breakfast, leading to a meltdown. The scene in question was filmed at a Golden Arches location in New York's Greenwich Village.
One of Sonny's foils in the film is his best friend's partner, Corinne (Leslie Mann), who previously worked at Hooters to pay for medical school. A full circle joke comes about at the end of the film, when a year passes, and Sonny is thrown a surprise birthday party at Hooters. While he looks like he's gotten his act together, he still has his wits about him, asking Corinne if she wants to wear a tank top for old times' sake.
Sadly, both the Greenwich Village McDonald's and the Manhattan Hooters restaurant featured in the film have since closed down. For fans looking to find the place where Sonny and Julian urinated against a door, the French restaurant Felix is still there, but the doors have been replaced by more revealing windows.
Little Nicky – Popeyes (2000)
"Little Nicky" may not be the most memorable of Adam Sandler movies, but one scene featuring Popeyes chicken still has bite over two decades later. The film centers on the sons of Satan in a battle of succession, and Sandler's "Little Nicky" is the sweet one stuck in New York trying to balance good and evil. He's clueless about how Earth works, but has a talking bulldog named Mr. Beefy (voiced by Robert Smigel, aka the voice of Triumph The Insult Dog) who shows how to actually eat food, utilizing a bucket of Popeyes' golden fried chicken.
Nicky instantly falls in love with the chain's chicken. Later in the film, Popeyes' appeal comes into play again when more evil minions of hell descend on Earth. In an effort to convert them to the good side, Nicky plies them with Popeyes fried chicken, straight out of a supremely gigantic bucket. One of the horned fellows instantly becomes smitten and utters the indelible line, "Popeyes chicken is the shiznit!" (via YouTube).
Harold & Kumar Go to White Castle – White Castle (2004)
"Harold & Kumar Go to White Castle" is a road trip misadventure full of detours, before the promised meal is ever eaten. Along the way, stoners Harold Lee and Kumar Patel (John Cho and Kal Penn) face racist cops, lose their money, and then their car, when actor Neil Patrick Harris steals it. All's well that ends well, as the two's pilgrimage is finally realized with a smorgasbord at White Castle, including sliders, fries, and multiple large drinks. This feat, known as the "Harold and Kumar White Castle Challenge," has since been taken on by many fans and curious eaters.
White Castle was a fully willing participant, requesting just a few minor script changes. Krispy Kreme was also originally pegged as a destination in the movie, but the company said pass due to its puff-puff association. The inclusion of White Castle turned out to be a boon, as sales shot up by 30% in the week after the film's release. As White Castle CEO, Lisa Ingram, later told The Dispatch, "We were instantly introduced to a whole new generation of 'Cravers.'"
The Office – Chili's (2005)
Chili's appeared in two episodes of "The Office" in Season 2. It first shows up as the perfect setting for Michael Scott (Steve Carell) to lure a key client, much to the horror of his boss, Jan Levinson (Melora Hardin). As it turns out, sipping on some margs and having a few laughs seals the deal. Jan is so impressed that it even earns Michael a surprise kiss.
In another episode, the Dunder Mifflin gang descends upon Chili's for the office awards, known as The Dundies. Secretary Pam Beesly (Jenna Fischer) has a few too many during the event, and by the end of the night, earns herself a lifetime ban. In 2017, Fischer posted a picture of herself outside Chili's on X, writing, "Should I try to go in?" The chain graciously lifted the ban on Pam a day later.
In April 2025, Chili's did something truly amazing when it opened a Scranton branch of the restaurant. George Felix, Chili's Chief Marketing Officer, said in a statement, "We created Chili's Scranton Branch to feel like a familiar home to fans, complete with the perfect throwback menu item in the Awesome Blossom, and we can't wait for them to join us."
Idiocracy – Fuddruckers (2006)
Mike Judge's 2006 film "Idiocracy" is a biting satire of the deintellectualization of society. Its plot revolves around the average Joe Bauers (Luke Wilson), who is chosen for a suspended animation experiment. This project is scrapped and forgotten, and when he wakes up 500 years later, he finds that he has become the smartest man alive.
The site where he was hibernating became the future site of a Fuddruckers. To show the de-evolution of society, the movie presents how the hamburger joint chain Fuddruckers has changed over the centuries. In this hilarious montage, a Fuddruckers is built, and its name is later changed to Futtbuckers, to Butteruckers, to its more explicit present-day name, where kids happily have their birthday parties.
Fuddruckers wasn't the only company namedropped by "Idiocracy." Starbucks, H&R Block, Costco, and Carl's Jr. are all namedropped at various points. In an interview with Slashfilm, Judge claimed that lawyers suggested poking fun at several brands at the same time would take the heat off from a legal standpoint. Regardless, he admitted, "I couldn't believe it all cleared."
Mad Men – Howard Johnson's (2011)
"Mad Men" name drops plenty of food brands, from Dunkin' to the defunct chain Burger Chef. In Season 5, Episode 6, we see Don Draper (Jon Hamm) and Megan Calvet (Jessica Paré) visit Howard Johnson's Restaurant and Motor Lodge in Plattsburgh, New York, for a little recon.
The couple receives the orange carpet treatment, but simmering differences between the two explode at a meal over fried clams. Don is all about the orange sherbet, but after Megan gives it a try, she's repulsed, which sends their trip into a tailspin. Don storms out, Megan runs away, and he finally catches up to her at their apartment back home in one of the worst reunions caught on modern television.
The scenes were actually shot in LA's Baldwin Park at a Regency Inn and Suites that was once an actual Howard Johnson. The parent company, The Wyndham Group, was unaware that it would be featured, but its public relations manager told Zap2it that it was "certainly pleasantly surprised." Sadly, in 2017, a fire broke out at the hotel, injuring nine people, and it ultimately closed for good.
Breaking Bad – Denny's (2011, 2012)
In the Season 4 premiere of "Breaking Bad," Walter White (Bryan Cranston) and Jesse Pinkman (Aaron Paul) find themselves decompressing at Denny's. Having just experienced a traumatic murder, Jesse digs into a full plate, while Walter is focused squarely on their next move for survival. In a 2011 interview with AV Club, show creator and writer Vince Gilligan said it wasn't intended to promote the chain. "We had to pay Denny's to shoot in their restaurant, but I'm grateful they let us show their corporate logo," he said, adding, "I thought it was hilarious, watching this horrible murder and then going to Denny's afterward."
Season 5 begins with a flash forward in the same Denny's. This time, Walter has a full plate of food, and yet, he's still not eating it. He's here to make a transaction that makes much more sense when this moment is replayed 15 episodes later, setting in motion the show's denouement. Sorry, no spoilers here. Much to the dismay of pilgrimaging fans, this Denny's location closed in 2014. You can now find a Jersey Mike's, AT&T, and Chipotle in its place.
Rick and Morty and Eighth Grade – McDonald's (2017/2018)
To mark the release of Disney's "Mulan" in 1998, McDonald's McNuggets came with a side of Szechuan dipping sauce. Years later, that sauce made a huge comeback in name only in the Season 3 premiere of "Rick and Morty." Eccentric scientist Rick drives to a McDonald's hoping to order the Szechuan sauce, but admits that it only lives on in his memory. He later loses his cool trying to explain the importance of the sauce to his grandson, Morty, and claims that he'll wait decades if it means he can be reunited with it.
Fortunately, Rick didn't have to wait long. McDonald's brought back the sauce for one day in October 2017, but the whole affair backfired, as supplies simply couldn't keep up with the demand. Szechuan sauce has returned to McDonald's a couple more times, with encores in 2018 and 2022.
A year after it was namedropped in "Rick and Morty," Rick's obsession with the sauce was referenced in Bo Burnham's coming-of-age drama "Eighth Grade." As two awkward tweens (Elsie Fisher and Jake Ryan) sit down for a first date dinner with McNuggets and all the sauces, the two characters finally break the ice over a mutual love of "Rick & Morty," and how they, too, would love a taste of that elusive Szechuan dipping sauce.