14 Restaurants From TV Shows And Movies You Can Actually Eat At
This one's for the fangirls and guys who still low-key wish they could wake up living inside a TV show every day. You know who you are. The ones who romanticize their morning coffee like they're sipping from a chipped mug at Luke's Diner in classic "Gilmore Girls" style. Or analyze text messages like they're Carrie Bradshaw brainstorming her next column. You, who secretly think life really should come with your own personal theme song.
Now, what if we told you that you could actually sip espresso where iconic movie characters once dined, grab a slice at the pizza place from that old school Julia Roberts flick, or order a martini at the same bar where your favorite TV couple first locked eyes? Spoiler alert: you totally can. We went full Nancy Drew and uncovered 14 real-life restaurants from iconic TV shows and movies that you can actually visit, grabbing a bite to eat while stepping into a scene from your cinematic dreams. So, get your glam on, grab your selfie stick, and get ready to dine (or drink) like your favorite fictional icons.
Tom's Restaurant (Seinfeld)
If you ever catch yourself debating whether nothing can truly be something, you're basically already living an episode of "Seinfeld." There's no better place to lean into that existential comedy than at Tom's Restaurant, the real-life diner whose neon sign became the global shorthand for Monk's Café, the daily haunt of George, Elaine, Kramer, and Jerry himself. Tucked on the corner of Broadway and West 112th Street in New York City, this unassuming spot has a stronger stake in sitcom immortality than some Hollywood soundstages.
Here, you can channel your inner Cosmo Kramer, crashing through the door with your signature grace, or brood like George over life's cosmic injustices. The interior of the restaurant may look different from the eatery shown in "Seinfeld" (which was filmed on a soundstage), but you can still get somewhere close to the experience. Slide into a booth, order a classic diner coffee and a fluffy omelet (maybe some pretzels if they have them), and let the fluorescent lights and Formica tables transport you straight into that '90s New York rhythm. Imagine it: The omelet is fluffy, the coffee piping hot, and the conversations around you could easily turn into a bit about nothing that means everything.
The Empire Hotel Bar (Gossip Girl)
Spotted: one of the most glamorous pieces of New York TV lore you can still toast in real life. The Empire Hotel Bar, perched atop the storied Empire Hotel, is pure "Gossip Girl" fantasy made real. Once the fictional home base of Chuck Bass, the morally ambiguous king of smolder, the hotel is still drenched in that intoxicating mix of privilege and chaos that made the Upper East Side sparkle on-screen.
After making your grand entrance to the hotel bar, claim a seat with a view of the city that never sleeps, preferably while sending a slightly mysterious text to no one in particular. It's the perfect setting to live out your Serena van der Woodsen dreams or unleash your inner Blair Waldorf energy. Order a dirty martini or glass of bubbly as you soak in the golden glow, the clink of glasses, and the faint hum of curated luxury just waiting for you to step into the frame. You know you love it. XOXO.
Café Sperl (Before Sunrise)
Let's talk about "Before Sunrise." If you've ever longed to sit across from someone who feels like a soulmate, who the universe threw into your orbit in a moment of sheer serendipity, you're already the Jesse or Céline of your friend group. But now you can actually visit Café Sperl in Vienna, Austria, where it all actually happened (for them, not you — although who knows what will happen during your visit).
Café Sperl is where "Before Sunrise" first taught us that a single night's conversation could alter everything. Step through its wooden doors and you'll find those same brass chandeliers and worn velvet booths. Here, you can linger for hours without anyone rushing you, maybe even take a faux phone call to really get into the spirit of it all.
Order a Viennese melange and a slice of iconic Sachertorte, because everyone knows you can't philosophize properly without chocolate. Pretend you're mid-monologue about destiny, or scribble something poetic in your journal as the world hums by outside. If you listen really closely, you might even hear echoes of Céline explaining something about the magic of sharing something — or maybe that's just wishful thinking.
Café des Deux Moulins (Amélie)
Stepping into Café des Deux Moulins in Paris is like wandering directly into the warm, whimsical heart of "Amélie." By which we mean, it's charmingly quirky. The café itself, tucked into the cobbled lanes of Montmartre, still looks exactly like it did when our favorite daydreaming French waitress was orchestrating secret good deeds between espresso orders.
Slide into a banquette and channel your inner Amélie Poulain. Maybe you'll spot a lonely neighbor to quietly cheer up, or a couple whose story you'll rewrite in your head. Order a café and crème brûlée (literally listed on the menu as the crème brûlée d'Amélie), then use your spoon to crack the caramelized top just as Amélie does — and yes, that satisfying crack must receive its due moment of silence.
Every corner of this place hums with film nostalgia, from the framed movie poster to the hum of espresso machines that evoke the opening notes of Yann Tiersen's iconic score. Outside, Montmartre's bustle feels like background music to your own little French film. You don't need subtitles here, just bring your sweet tooth and a little imagination, then let yourself be swept up into the "Amélie" of it all.
The Whistle Stop Café (Fried Green Tomatoes)
There are few film settings as instantly comforting as The Whistle Stop Café featured in "Fried Green Tomatoes." The real-life café in Juliette, Georgia — which was actually an antique shop before Hollywood repurposed it as a cafe — still stands, its doors open wide to fans of the film chasing nostalgia and travelers simply seeking a wholesome, good meal.
Fans of the film will recognize the front porch and even vaguely recall the same creak of the floorboards that appeared in some scenes as they walk to find their seats. As you peruse the menu, you could almost picture the ghosts of Ruth and Idgie sharing a laugh and a slice of pie. Order the namesake dish — crisp, fried green tomatoes, served with its special sauce — and wash it all down with a tall glass of sweet tea, because duh, what else would you drink here?
Between the chatter of locals and the cicadas outside, it's easy to forget the difference between movie and memory. So go on, shrug off reality for a bit. It's in the script.
Katz's Delicatessen (When Harry Met Sally)
If New York City had a beating culinary heart, it would arguably be Katz's Deli. While it's also appeared in the likes of "Enchanted" and "Nick and Norah's Infinite Playlist," you probably know it from "When Harry Met Sally," the film that turned a simple lunch into one of cinema's most unforgettable moments. The table is still there, marked with a little sign where Meg Ryan made movie history with her, um, enthusiastic relaying of her lines.
The deli has been around since 1888, serving sandwiches with hefty slices of pastrami (if you even knew the whopping amount of pastrami Katz's sells in a week!) But what really makes Katz's magical is the feeling you get, like you've walked into a living film set. Order the pastrami on rye while you channel your inner Sally, and it'll be impossible not to feel a little giddy. And when you take that first bite, the flavor will surely hit like Sally's iconic, blush-inducing declaration. With a little bit of luck, another fan making the same pilgrimage to Katz's will complete the schtick with a resounding, "I'll have what she's having."
Twede's Café (Twin Peaks)
In "Twin Peaks," nothing is what it seems, except maybe the cherry pie. Twede's Café (previously known as the Mar-T Cafe) in North Bend, Washington, is the real-life Double R Diner, a spot that became a shrine to the strange and the sweet.
Step through the door and you're instantly inside David Lynch's offbeat dreamscape. No need to inquire just how special the house specials really are, just order Agent Dale Cooper's usual cup of coffee and a slice of cherry pie. If you're visiting just to experience the "Twin Peaks" vibes, you won't be alone. You'll most likely encounter a gaggle of fans repeating their favorite lines and posing for photos under the neon sign.
Outside, if you're lucky, the trademark "Twin Peaks" Washington fog may even make a guest appearance, wrapping its way around the town just like a scene in the show. But no matter, you'll be safe inside, a mile-wide smile on your face while embracing your starring role inside a dream that's been looping since 1990.
Mystic Pizza (Mystic Pizza)
If there was ever a place to learn how to make superior pizza sauce from scratch, it would be at the kitchen counter in "Mystic Pizza." There's something in the sauce, or so the movie promised. When you step into Mystic Pizza, that little Connecticut seaside spot immortalized in the coming-of-age movie of the same name, you'll believe it. The restaurant existed long before Hollywood came calling, but the film turned it into a legend.
Step inside this little pizzeria, slide into a booth, and soak up the laughter pealing over clattering plates while you await your order. Speaking of orders, take your pick between classics such as Hawaiian and barbecue chicken, as well as more unique creations, like the moussaka pizza. One bite and suddenly you're in a "Mystic Pizza" montage of your own, '80s vibes soundtrack included. You half expect Daisy, Kat, and Jojo to burst out of the kitchen arguing about who's closing tonight. As you enjoy your slice and channel your inner Mystic girl (or guy), you'll also be wondering "What IS in that sauce?"
Musso & Frank Grill (Once Upon a Time in Hollywood)
Musso & Frank Grill is not just any legendary steakhouse. First opened in 1919, it's considered the oldest restaurant in Hollywood, and Quentin Tarantino's "Once Upon a Time in Hollywood" gave it one more turn in the spotlight. Think polished wood, Hollywood golden era energy, and a bar where you half-expect to see Rick Dalton nursing his pride (and a stiff scotch).
Every inch of Musso & Frank's drips with cinematic nostalgia, from the red leather booths to the martini shakers. Order the likes of steak, salmon, spaghetti and meatballs, or spicy rigatoni vodka with a martini that arrives frosty and dangerously smooth. You'll feel like you've time-traveled — or at least stumbled onto a set where everyone looks perfectly lit.
This isn't your typical Hollywood haunt filled with tourists and selfie sticks. It instead feels more like the Hollywood of whispered deals and forgotten dreams, where legends once drank too much and ordered the same steak you're about to slice into. So, let yourself finish that martini slowly, soaking in the ambience in all its sleek, silver screen glory.
The Lighthouse Cafe (La La Land)
Step into The Lighthouse Café and you can almost hear the opening bars of "City of Stars". While you may have thought it was just a soundstage, The Lighthouse Café is the actual Hermosa Beach jazz club where Mia and Sebastian listen to jazz before Emma Stone's character takes to the dancefloor. We're talking, of course, about "La La Land."
By day, The Lighthouse Café looks like any other neighborhood bar, but by night, it hums with something much closer to magic. Inside, it's small and intimate. The walls are lined with photos of jazz greats, and the stage lights glow, setting that sultry, subdued scene that makes everyone look like they belong in a movie. Order a Funny Valentine cocktail (because you're romantic and the name just fits), find a seat near the stage, and let yourself get lost in the music.
The rhythm here is always alive. You can almost picture Ryan Gosling behind the piano, performing with Seb's signature tortured passion. When the set ends, and you step outside toward the Hermosa Beach Pier, it's okay to secretly wish to stumble upon an impromptu dance duet.
Magnolia Bakery (Sex and the City)
Before "main character energy" was a TikTok hashtag, Carrie Bradshaw was its very embodiment, armed with nothing but a cupcake. Magnolia Bakery, the now iconic pudding peddler that originated on New York's Bleecker Street, became so the moment Carrie and Miranda sat outside its inaugural location, frosted cupcakes in hand, talking about love, heartbreak, and whatever Mr Big had done this time.
To live it up in true Carrie fashion, we recommend slipping into your most elaborate outfit and sashaying confidently into Magnolia Bakery, where you will instantly meet a display case gleaming with pastel buttercream dreams, each cupcake as delicate as a secret whispered among the "Sex and the City" squad. Order the Carrie classic — a vanilla cake with that signature swirl of pink frosting — and take it outside to indulge in the same spot once occupied by Sarah Jessica Parker herself. We also recommend trying the bakery's iconic banana pudding.
While you enjoy your sweet bite of bliss, the West Village buzzes around you — dogs on leashes, taxis skidding by, the faint click clack of heels worn by fashionistas en route to somewhere fabulous. You could philosophize about love and independence while savoring your pink frosting (Carrie probably would). Or you could just let it melt on your tongue, realizing that maybe the best kind of romance isn't with Mr Big, but with New York itself.
Randy's Donuts (Iron Man 2)
While LA may not rank among the list of top donut cities, most recognize one of its most iconic donut shops, even if they've never been. It's hard to miss a giant donut towering above the street like a sugar-coated UFO, after all. That's Randy's Donuts' glazed crowning glory, and it's made the beloved bakery a bona fide Hollywood landmark. You may also recognize it from "Iron Man 2," where Tony Stark made himself at home in the hole of its iconic donut.
You can pull up to the Inglewood shop, fully expecting the smell of fresh dough and nostalgia to hit instantly. It may not be the best donut shop in the entire state, but this is where LA's biggest donut fans secure their most cinematic sugar rush. Order the classic glazed raised, a golden, fluffy, classic bite just good enough to make you forget every bad day you've ever had (or at least the last few). More creative varieties include cherry iced cake, s'mores donut, and a matcha tea raised donut.
You'll see tourists snapping photos, locals on their morning commute, and maybe even the occasional film crew. So, grab your donut, find your best lighting, and take your selfie with the sign. Because honestly, who doesn't want to feel like the star of their own glossy, glazed moment?
Pann's Restaurant (Bewitched)
There's retro, and then there's Pann's. This gleaming diner off La Tijera Boulevard is a living postcard of mid-century Los Angeles. It's no wonder "Bewitched" used it as a backdrop. It just looks like somewhere Samantha would snap her fingers and make a pile of pancakes instantly appear.
What can you expect from your escape away from reality into Samantha's hallowed stomping grounds? Classic diner foods make up the bulk of the menu, which features the likes of waffles, French toast, omelets, and Pann's original fried chicken. Order the all-day breakfast (because, just like Samantha, you know you can) after sliding into a booth where movie magic once sparked and Michael Caine met Nicole Kidman's Samantha here for lunch. Even the most cynical rom-com skeptic's heart might have thawed a little at the endearing optimism in that scene. Hopefully, you can channel some of that magical energy as you munch your way through your breakfast, too — no nose wrinkling required.
Bar Vitelli (The Godfather)
Perched in the hills of Sicily, Bar Vitelli is the kind of place that feels untouched by time, with a stone terrace draped in vines. This is where Michael Corleone met with Apollonia's father in "The Godfather," and somehow, decades later, it still feels sacred.
All you have to do is walk up the cobbled pathway, and you'll understand why Francis Ford Coppola chose the spot for filming. The light is golden, and the view of Savoca stretches out before you like a painting. The interior bar remains much as it was in the film, photos from the shoot lining the walls, a small tribute to the moment when fiction and history intertwined to create Hollywood glory.
Order a glass of local red and sit out on the terrace. Harness "dolce far niente" as you savor this moment of idleness and watch the world (slowly) go by in sun-drenched Sicily. Once you have had your fill of deliciously doing nothing, order an espresso to-go, and maybe take a cannoli.