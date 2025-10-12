14 Restaurants From TV Shows And Movies You Can Actually Eat At

This one's for the fangirls and guys who still low-key wish they could wake up living inside a TV show every day. You know who you are. The ones who romanticize their morning coffee like they're sipping from a chipped mug at Luke's Diner in classic "Gilmore Girls" style. Or analyze text messages like they're Carrie Bradshaw brainstorming her next column. You, who secretly think life really should come with your own personal theme song.

Now, what if we told you that you could actually sip espresso where iconic movie characters once dined, grab a slice at the pizza place from that old school Julia Roberts flick, or order a martini at the same bar where your favorite TV couple first locked eyes? Spoiler alert: you totally can. We went full Nancy Drew and uncovered 14 real-life restaurants from iconic TV shows and movies that you can actually visit, grabbing a bite to eat while stepping into a scene from your cinematic dreams. So, get your glam on, grab your selfie stick, and get ready to dine (or drink) like your favorite fictional icons.