Discontinued Root Beers We'll Probably Never Drink Again

Everyone knows that the best root beer is perfectly sweet and spicy, ideally, as sweet as its distant cousins in the cola sector, but with a kick, along with a blend of flavors. (And a splash of vanilla certainly doesn't hurt.) Despite the name, root beer never actually contained alcohol, it was just reminiscent of the harder stuff due to its layered taste and the fact that it required many ingredients to be correctly brewed. Today's root beer is missing what was once a signature ingredient, sassafras, banned by the FDA in the mid-20th century for its potential carcinogenic effects.

Long before and long after colas and lemon-lime drinks conquered the hearts, minds, and preferences of most soda fans, root beer entrenched itself as an all-time classic. Throughout the 19th and 20th centuries, the root beer market was robust and prolific, with different brews of varying strengths and flavor profiles competing for the love of the public. They didn't all make it, on account of changing tastes, industrial consolidation, and the inability to use once prominent ingredients. Here are a bunch of fondly remembered root beer brands that have disappeared, probably forever.