Why Buying Prepared Smoothies At The Grocery Store Isn't Such A Life Hack After All

Creamy and flavorful smoothies, packed with nutrient-rich fruits, vegetables, and other ingredients, are popular as portable breakfasts or afternoon snacks. When you're on the go, it's easier to grab a smoothie from the grocery store instead of making it at home, but that may defeat the whole purpose of having one. Jennifer Pallian, BSc, RD (registered dietitian), and founder of Foodess, revealed to The Takeout that supermarket smoothies can actually be less nutritionally beneficial than they appear.

"Prepared grocery store smoothies may seem healthy, but they often contain juice, concentrates, or purees instead of whole fruits and vegetables," she told us. While that gives you the flavor of the fruits and vegetables, Pallian explained that you miss out on the benefits of having the actual fruit and its skin blended in. "These processed forms strip away fiber and some nutrients, making the smoothie less filling and potentially spiking blood sugar more quickly. They can also contain added sugars, which reduce the overall nutrient quality and contribute unnecessary calories," she said.

The potential nutritional drawbacks of store-bought smoothies are why making your own is worth the time and effort. "One of the main benefits of making smoothies at home is that you have full control over what goes in," Pallian said. "Plus, homemade smoothies are easier to tailor to your specific health goals," she added.