12 Chain Restaurants With Secret Menu Items Worth Ordering
Some secrets are too good not to share. This has never been truer than with secret menu items covertly available at chain restaurants. In addition to the array of numbered meals prevalent on every menu, there is a whole underworld of possibilities that are kept hush-hush. These orders aren't your average meal hacks like sliding a hash brown into your breakfast sandwich. We're talking about truly delicious concoctions that the general public doesn't even know exist. Thankfully, social media is brimming with information about the secret meals.
You can find everything from actual reviews of the items to how to order them for yourself. There's a cool sense of exclusivity around having knowledge of the off-menu options chains are more than happy to serve if you just ask. Restaurants also know that when word gets out about a top-secret order, people are likely to create buzz. If you feel like being in on the secret, here are 12 chain restaurants with off-menu items that all the cool kids know about, and now you are one of them.
In-N-Out Burger's 4x4
Known as California's very first burger joint drive-thru, In-N-Out is known for many things. For years, the most hyped-up secret menu item has been ordering your burger Animal Style. Ordering this way ensures that your burger patty is fried in mustard, and it's super popular. The off-menu options only get bigger from there, literally. In-N-Out customers with a ravenous desire for burgers and fries like to ask for a 4x4. Because why stop at one burger patty when you can have four?
That's right, four burger patties between the bun with all of the glorious toppings In-N-Out is known for. Sure, you might have to dislocate your jaw to take a bite, but In-N-Out diners say it's worth it. The heartburn may be temporary, but the pride of taking down four burger patties and four slices of cheese will last a lifetime. For those who can't handle the 4x4, there are members of the In-N-Out community who swear by the 4x3. It's one less slice of cheese with the same In-N-Out swagger that keeps people coming back. Maybe conquer that a few times to build up the stomach for the 4x4.
Raising Canes Texas Toast B.O.B.
It may be the chicken fingers that ushered Raising Cane's into fast food stardom, but the Texas toast is so much more than a side tossed into the basket. Eat it plain, dip it in the Cane's sauce, or build a makeshift tendie sandwich (obviously, put the fries in there too). Just don't skip it because it's a game-changer. Texas toast is a delicious buttery treasure, and Raising Cane's secret menu brings it to new levels.
Next time you have a chicken-finger craving and make your way to Cane's, look directly at the person taking your order and say, "Please B.O.B. my Texas toast." That Cane's employee will send the message to whoever is handling the bread, and with confidence and grace, they will slather both sides of the Texas toast with butter. It's such a small adjustment that results in big flavor and an even better crisp you will crave every time. B.O.B., meaning buttered on both sides, is genius and should become the standard, really. How can anyone go back to just one after one taste of the rich monsoon of buttery magic on both sides of the bread? You can't, and you shouldn't have to. There are customers who have been utilizing the secret BOB method for years, so you know it's the way to go.
Taco Bell Quesarito
If a quesadilla and a burrito had a baby, it would be, the Quesarito. The love for Taco Bell among its loyal customers is solid, especially considering how the chain likes to collaborate with fans. In turn, the customers' love for secret menu items is just as palpable. Taco Bell takes a burrito and then grills it on both sides, which makes the tortilla crispy and the cheese gooey and melty. It's a major flavor bomb where the cheese is the delicious glue holding it all together, and some wish it would become a permanent fixture because it's that satisfying.
You can order it with chicken or beef, and if you can tolerate it, also ask for the garlic sauce because that apparently makes it exquisite. Even Taco Bell naysayers changed their tune after experiencing the joy of a Quesarito. The serving size is not skimpy, and you get the best of both worlds by combining two beloved Mexican delights into one delicious meal. Whether you frequent Taco Bell or not, the Quesarito on the secret menu practically lures you in right by your taste buds. Go ahead and indulge because life is too short not to experience this unlisted menu item.
Starbucks Butterbeer Frappuccino
Listen up, Harry Potter fans. Starbucks is out here creating some wonderful wizardry of its own, and you need to know about it. If you have ever had a butter beer, especially straight from the tap at the Wizarding World of Harry Potter at Universal Studios, you already know how tasty it is. The bubbles, the sweet flavor, that gorgeous head of foam, are all perfectly matched to create a beverage Dumbledore himself would celebrate. Leave it to Starbucks to capture the magic and turn it into a secret drink on its menu.
The Butterbeer Frappuccino exists, and it's one thing Gryffindor and Slytherin can see eye-to-eye on. You can order it in any size with a few simple directions to the barista. Word on the street is that muggles are not holding back with the caramel drizzle topper and are going all in, asking their barista to add it to the inside of the cup as well. When you are ready for your next caffeine fix, or even a drinkable sweet treat, grab your broom and zip over to Starbucks. The Butterbeer flows in secret there, but now you know and can get one whenever your heart desires.
McDonald's Apple Pie McFlurry
The McFlurry from McDonald's is a fast-food dessert legend. It's available year-round, and the flavors get switched up from time to time, offering seasonal treats and capitalizing on trends. You need to know about the secret menu trick that will make you question why you never thought to make a McFlurry as American as apple pie. It still starts with the creamy, sweet vanilla ice cream McDonald's is known for (that is, of course, when the ice cream machines are actually working). From there, you're going to completely deviate from the standard McFlurry menu options and prepare to be blown away.
Pay attention because here comes the best part. You are also going to order an apple pie. Whether you ask for it warmed or not is completely up to you. Then, put on your best super-sized smile and kindly ask the McDonald's employee if they can please blend it into the McFlurry. If for some reason they say no, don't worry. Just take that sweet apple pie and do it yourself. It's just as delicious, and you'll never want a McFlurry any other way. It's apple pie à la mode in a cup, and it's treasured by many.
KFC Triple Down
In-N-Out may have the 4x4, but KFC's secret menu has the Triple Down, and it's no joke. Here's what you can expect if you decide to take a chance and order the robust chicken sandwich. There is no bun for this creation, but don't you worry, because what it lacks in bread, it more than makes up for with fried chicken. The Triple Down gets its name based on the three fried chicken fillets that make up the sandwich. Add some bacon and two different types of cheese, and that's the Triple Down exactly as it comes.
If you have already conquered the Double Down (that's two chicken fillets if you are keeping track of the math) on the regular menu, you're basically in training to take on the secret Triple Down. In between the multiple pieces of the crispy fried chicken, you'll find copious amounts of KFC's secret sauce, which only enhances the magnificent gluttony. Whether you are in the market for a gut-busting sandwich challenge or you just really love chicken, get yourself over to your nearest KFC and request the secret Triple Down ASAP.
Jamba Juice Chocolate Covered Strawberries Smoothie
Fast food chains are not the only ones having fun with secret menus. Jamba Juice is in on the game, too, and has a series of secret smoothies. While there is always room to customize a smoothie order, one of the most talked about underground Jamba Juice creations is called Chocolate Covered Strawberries, and it oozes decadence. Smoothie fanatics, you might need to sit down for this. It all starts with Jamba Juice's Chocolate Moo'd Smoothie, which consists of a chocolate powder base, milk, and vanilla frozen yogurt.
From there it's just one simple hack to transform the smoothie into a drinkable chocolate-covered strawberry. It's one scoop of strawberries. That's it. That's the magic. Somehow, that one small fruity addition turns the smoothie into an indulgent treat. The Jamba Juice chocolate-covered strawberry smoothie is the tip of the iceberg as far as secret smoothies. There's also a chocolate covered orange and a chocolate-covered raspberry version. If you want any of the fruits to be melded with a rich chocolate flavor, Jamba Juice can make it happen for you.
Chipotle Burritodilla
There is no shortage of online content focused on hacking Chipotle's menu. In addition to all of the tips and tricks to get the most out of a Chipotle order, there is also a secret menu, and it includes a masterpiece called the Burritodilla. The item includes a quesadilla, which also happens to be a Chipotle secret menu order. There is less filling than a Chipotle burrito, but don't worry, because it's bookended by a generous amount of cheese. The whole thing is then grilled to give it the perfect crunch, and if that doesn't make your mouth water, your taste buds might be malfunctioning.
Chipotle has mastered an impressive collab with the Burritodilla that satiates two cravings at one. Part quesadilla and part burrito is a creation we never knew we needed. If you find yourself with a Chipotle employee who is not in the know about this secret feast, just tell them you want a burrito with half the amount of usual filling and then have them grill the whole thing.
Burger King BLT
Obviously, Burger King is fluent in all things burgers. But what if you don't feel like having your usual burger order? Lucky for you, Burger King takes its classic tagline, "Have it Your Way," to new levels with an unexpected treasure only found on its secret menu. If there's a trip to BK in your future, just know that at any time you can order a Burger BLT. That's a spin on the iconic Bacon Lettuce Tomato sandwich for those who may not know the acronym by heart.
It's such a simple order, which means even if you encounter a BK employee who has no idea what you are asking for, it's fine. Order a Whopper sans the usual pickles and onions (or a Whopper Jr. if you want a smaller portion) and ask to add bacon, lettuce, and tomato. No, it's not an earth-shattering iteration of a burger, but it's incredibly delicious and has a solid fan base. You're basically getting two sandwiches in one, and who doesn't love a good deal? You could also do this with a chicken sandwich, too, or even choose to leave the burger patty out completely and have an actual BLT instead.
Arby's Meat Mountain
An Arby's Meat Mountain from its secret menu sounds like a hefty challenge. It's definitely not for the faint of heart or the calorie counters watching their cholesterol. This covert menu selection contains all of the Arby's meats in one place. All. Of. The. Meats. Here comes the meat line up for anyone with a carnivorous appetite looking to compete with their own stomach in a risky game of chance. The Meat Mountain weighs in at a whole pound and you're about to understand why.
Arby's curated pile contains a couple of chicken tenders, Virginia ham, roast turkey, corned beef, brisket, roast beef, angus steak, a slice of Swiss cheese, a slice of cheddar cheese, and bacon. It's not hard to see why Arby's is not for everyone. It created the Mount Everest of sandwiches to tempt anyone game for a food-related challenge. Some compete in hot dog eating contests, and others choose to tackle a colossal mound of proteins with all the fixings. One way to take it up a notch is for an Arby's real one to swoop in and add a fish filet to the stack, making it a surf and turf.
Shake Shack Ice Cream Sandwich
Your life is about to be changed forever. Once you hear about this secret item on the Shake Shack menu, you will never be the same. Next time you dine there, skip the shake because there is something on the secret menu that is a legend in the making. It's ... an ice cream sandwich, but not exactly the way you are probably thinking.
Imagine a Shake Shack signature grilled burger bun (keep an open mind). Then take whatever flavor of custard speaks to you and drop it directly on the toasty inside. Place the other one on top and you have yourself a twist on a classic ice cream sandwich. It's been said by those who have experienced the marvelous dessert that the bun must be grilled because the texture makes it more magical. You can stick with classic vanilla or chocolate custard or go nuts with the seasonal flavors. You have to construct it yourself, so when you order, just ask for your custard and a grilled bun on the side.
Wendy's Barnyard Burger
This secret menu tour ends with Wendy's. One of the most popular items Wendy's keeps quiet about is the Barnyard Burger. If you are struggling to decide on a burger or a chicken sandwich, don't. Order the Barnyard Burger and you get both. The sandwich includes a Wendy's burger patty and any of the chicken sandwiches on the menu. It's not as much meat as the Meat Mountain from Arby's but it's far from meager.
The best way to order the secret Barnyard Burger is to order a chicken sandwich and ask to add a burger patty. You can go with the famous spicy chicken sando if you want a kick of heat. Or you can choose the Asiago Chicken Sandwich for a smoother bite. Top the sandwich with anything you want to make it your own. The Barnyard Burger is massive regardless of how you order it; you will not leave the table hungry.
Methodology
To determine which secret menu items to include in this article, I did a deep dive online to see what people are currently ordering and talking about most across popular chains. Between Reddit threads, social media posts, and various online publications, I rounded up the off-menu items that were referenced most frequently and generated the most buzz. The restaurants listed are not ranked in any particular order. When available, I also included specific ordering directions to help readers try these secret menu picks for themselves. While availability can vary by location and employee familiarity, each item was chosen based on how consistently it appeared in online conversations and how often customers reported successfully ordering it.