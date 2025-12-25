The Celebrity Who Has Publicly Denounced Arby's Roast Beef
Celebrities love to divulge their favorite fast food cravings, from Kim Kardashian's go-to McDonald's order to Drew Barrymore's sweet-and-salty Sonic snacks. Sharing positive, mildly controversial fast food opinions is a relatively safe and relatable way to generate attention, but it's not so often that the rich and famous publicly ridicule beloved chain restaurants. However, comedian Jon Stewart has some serious beef with Arby's, and he's not afraid to discuss it.
The on-and-off "The Daily Show" host has been mercilessly roasting the fast food chain's signature thinly sliced, slow-roasted beef on his show for over a decade. The jabs typically come in the form of a mock slogan (delivered with Stewart's signature charming smirk), and many allude to the not-so-pleasant aftereffects of an Arby's meal, such as "Arby's: why not challenge your stomach to a fight?" and "Arby's: the meal that's a dare for your colon." Others question the quality and palatability of Arby's food, such as "Arby's: technically it's food" and "Arby's: still making sandwiches filled with sliced...something." While Stewart is certainly the chain's most loyal public detractor, it's worth noting that he isn't Arby's first or only comedic pop culture critic. The roast beef-based fast food chain was the butt of multiple jokes on "The Simpsons" long before Stewart started his long-running anti-Arby's gag.
The origin of Jon Stewart's beef with Arby's
You might be wondering what Arby's ever did to Jon Stewart to warrant such repeated and ruthless roasting. Apparently, nothing – Stewart has admitted that he's never eaten at Arby's, and the fast food feud is completely fabricated. To its credit, Arby's has taken Stewart's ribbing in stride and responded in good humor. When Stewart retired from "The Daily Show" in 2015, the chain jokingly offered him a job via a social media post and even released a secret menu sandwich in his honor. Despite this olive branch, Stewart's beef with Arby's remains very much alive – since returning to "The Daily Show" as a part-time host in 2024, the comedian has repeatedly mocked Arby's with gusto.
Jokes aside, Arby's top-notch curly fries, classic roast beef sandwiches, and apple turnovers are actually quite popular. According to data from YouGov, 53% of adults have a positive opinion of Arby's, putting it right in line with Papa John's and Popeye's. Still, if Stewart's scatological jabs have you second-guessing a trip to Arby's, you can make your own Arby's-style roast beef sandwich with this cut of meat.