The Celebrity Who Has Publicly Denounced Arby's Roast Beef

Celebrities love to divulge their favorite fast food cravings, from Kim Kardashian's go-to McDonald's order to Drew Barrymore's sweet-and-salty Sonic snacks. Sharing positive, mildly controversial fast food opinions is a relatively safe and relatable way to generate attention, but it's not so often that the rich and famous publicly ridicule beloved chain restaurants. However, comedian Jon Stewart has some serious beef with Arby's, and he's not afraid to discuss it.

The on-and-off "The Daily Show" host has been mercilessly roasting the fast food chain's signature thinly sliced, slow-roasted beef on his show for over a decade. The jabs typically come in the form of a mock slogan (delivered with Stewart's signature charming smirk), and many allude to the not-so-pleasant aftereffects of an Arby's meal, such as "Arby's: why not challenge your stomach to a fight?" and "Arby's: the meal that's a dare for your colon." Others question the quality and palatability of Arby's food, such as "Arby's: technically it's food" and "Arby's: still making sandwiches filled with sliced...something." While Stewart is certainly the chain's most loyal public detractor, it's worth noting that he isn't Arby's first or only comedic pop culture critic. The roast beef-based fast food chain was the butt of multiple jokes on "The Simpsons" long before Stewart started his long-running anti-Arby's gag.