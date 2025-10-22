Kim Kardashian's Favorite McDonald's Order Includes A Sweet Dip

No, your eyes are not deceiving you, Kim Kardashian really does have a go-to McDonald's order. And this order is one that has put the internet in a frenzy. In a Super Bowl commercial in 2020, McDonald's highlighted several celebrities' McDonald's orders, one of which belonged to Kardashian. Her order contains several classic McDonald's items, but fans were quick to notice one unusual element in the mix: honey. After the commercial aired, Kardashian was quick to assert she dunks her Chicken McNuggets in the honey, exclaiming on X that "chicken nuggets dipped in honey is the ONLY way to eat them!". Of course, this got the internet talking. While many supported this idea, sharing that they also enjoy chicken nuggets with a side of honey, others stated their confusion about this combo.

The McDonald's commercial also displayed that Kardashian enjoys a cheeseburger, fries, a frothy vanilla milkshake, and apple pie to go along with the chicken nuggets and honey. After seeing this, one may think to themself that this is a relatively large order — especially for someone as image-conscious as Kardashian. However, Kardashian notes she has a strict method of consumption for the order: eating no more than half of each item.

With fast food being a guilty pleasure of the Kardashian, she also has go-to orders at several other beloved chains. To my surprise, Kardashian isn't the only one of her sisters who has a staple Mickey D's order; most of her other sisters do, too.