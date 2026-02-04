The Salty Cracker That Gives Fried Chicken A Unique Crust
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
There are many different ways to make fried chicken. It all begins with the bird — you can fry all the parts, or you can opt for just breasts, wings, or thighs. You can also do boneless tenders if you wish. You then need to choose your fat. Vegetable oil is reliable at high heats, although lard is an underrated fat option as long as it's the high-smoke-point refined variety. Then there's the coating, which can be either batter or breading. The latter isn't limited to breadcrumbs, though, since crushed tortilla chips or instant mashed potatoes will also make for a crispy coating. According to cookbook author Mariam Daud, crackers are another option worth considering.
Daud, who penned "I Sleep in My Kitchen: Comfort Food Recipes from My Palestinian American Home," actually favors a simple flour and cornstarch coating with panko breadcrumbs possibly added to the mix. She admitted, however, "Crackers are fun and can be used for an experimental recipe if you're feeling adventurous or want to try something new with your fried chicken."
If done right, a fried cracker crust can provide a gorgeous golden color. "Saltines give you a salty, light crunch, but they brown really fast and soak up oil quicker than flour or panko. The crust ends up being a bit more delicate," Daud said.
How to use saltines as a chicken coating
Saltines can be used in a fried chicken recipe the same as any other type of crumb, but Mariam Daud did offer some advice specific to preparing this type of cracker. "You want to be a bit gentle because if you crush your crackers too much, you'll end up with powder. Gently break them into bits that resemble breadcrumbs," she told us. If you'll be using the saltine crumbs, before dipping the chicken in liquid (be it buttermilk, egg, or whatever you're using), you should also mix in some flour to help the liquid stick. If the saltine crumbs will be used as a final coating before frying, you may want to mix in some panko to make for a sturdier crumb base.
You might also need to adjust the seasoning, depending on how salty your crackers are. "Go lighter on added salt, especially since most recipes call for seasonings in the flour mixture," said Daud. You can skip this step; however, if you're using the kind of saltines with unsalted tops.
Tips for crispy fried chicken
Whether you're using saltines or a different type of coating, there are certain best practices that will ensure that your fried chicken crust comes out nice and crispy. For one thing, you should shake your dredged chicken to remove any excess flour or liquid. Mariam Daud, who recommends a buttermilk marinade, which you can make at home, pointed out, "You'll notice that the flour and buttermilk cling in spots around the chicken, creating jagged bits that fry up into the perfect crispy edges." (This will apply to saltine crumbs, as well.) She also advised letting the chicken rest for 10 minutes after the coating is in place to allow it to set before frying.
The most important factor, however, is the oil temperature, so having a tool such as the ThermoPro candy and deep fry thermometer on hand is a must. Daud said the best temperature for frying chicken is 350 degrees Fahrenheit, explaining, "If the oil is too low, the chicken will be greasy, the coating won't stay crispy, and the flavor just won't be what you're looking for. If it's too hot, the coating will burn before the chicken cooks through." (This is a real concern if you're using saltines, since they tend to brown more quickly than some other coatings.) You may need to turn the burner up or down several times during the cooking process to retain the proper temperature, which makes deep frying a very hands-on process. By all accounts, though, saltine-crusted chicken is definitely worth the effort.