There are many different ways to make fried chicken. It all begins with the bird — you can fry all the parts, or you can opt for just breasts, wings, or thighs. You can also do boneless tenders if you wish. You then need to choose your fat. Vegetable oil is reliable at high heats, although lard is an underrated fat option as long as it's the high-smoke-point refined variety. Then there's the coating, which can be either batter or breading. The latter isn't limited to breadcrumbs, though, since crushed tortilla chips or instant mashed potatoes will also make for a crispy coating. According to cookbook author Mariam Daud, crackers are another option worth considering.

Daud, who penned "I Sleep in My Kitchen: Comfort Food Recipes from My Palestinian American Home," actually favors a simple flour and cornstarch coating with panko breadcrumbs possibly added to the mix. She admitted, however, "Crackers are fun and can be used for an experimental recipe if you're feeling adventurous or want to try something new with your fried chicken."

If done right, a fried cracker crust can provide a gorgeous golden color. "Saltines give you a salty, light crunch, but they brown really fast and soak up oil quicker than flour or panko. The crust ends up being a bit more delicate," Daud said.