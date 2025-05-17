The Underrated Fat That Makes For Unbeatable Fried Chicken

Leaf lard may not be too pricey, as it could cost just a couple of bucks per pound, but refined lard may be more expensive — a 1-pound tub of Goya refined lard is currently selling for $12.49 on Amazon, and this is about as much as you'll need to fry a batch of chicken. Luckily, it's okay to reuse lard for frying, just as you might reuse frying oil. According to Matt Abdoo, "There are no real significant differences in the process of frying with lard vs vegetable oil," although he adds a disclaimer: "Downsides is that lard can become rancid quicker than vegetable oil [and] it can hold flavors of the previous item that was fried in it more." For this reason, he cautions against frying chicken in lard that was previously used to fry fish. If you last used it for french fries, however, you should be okay.

As with any cooking fat, you can't reuse lard indefinitely, but only until it starts to go off. "Generally speaking," says Abdoo, "you should be able to get at least two fries out of a batch of lard." You might even be able to stretch it for more, as long as you haven't let it get too hot and you've strained and stored it as soon as you're done frying. The way to tell if lard can be reused is if it's still translucent when melted and it also smells okay. If it turns black and smells either burnt or rancid, it's done.