Why Ghee Has A Higher Smoke Point Than Butter

If you're just starting to cook with ghee, you might notice that it doesn't taste quite like butter — it's almost more buttery if that makes any sense. That's because ghee is a more refined concentrate of butter. As the milk solids are heated during its preparation process, ghee also gains a slightly nutty flavor along the way. You can make ghee at home and use it where you would normally use regular butter for cooking dishes like scrambled eggs or butter-based sauces. You can also bake with ghee as well.

Ghee isn't the same as brown butter, however. Brown butter contains milk solids that have been heated until they turn dark brown, which gives the end product a rich and nutty taste. However, if you heat brown butter too much, you run the risk of scorching the solids and ruining the batch, which is why you should pull it off the stove just before you think it's finished (unlike ghee which contains no scorchable milk solids). Brown butter has its perks too, especially when it comes to baking, because the solids add a nearly caramelized flavor to your end product. You can use brown butter for sauces as well — just don't try searing or sauteing with it, as it'll most certainly burn right away.