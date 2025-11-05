Why Instant Mashed Potatoes Can Make For Super Crispy Fried Chicken

A good piece of fried chicken is the kind of comfy meal that people take great pride and care in making. Many families pass down their fried chicken recipes for generations, and it's a skill that takes time and practice to master. Getting crispy and crunchy fried chicken is the true goal, and there's one way to do that most people don't know about. Rather than relying on beer batter, corn flakes, or panko, you might want to open up a box or bag of instant mashed potatoes.

Making chicken this way is crazy easy and only needs a few ingredients. First, marinate your chicken and dip it in egg wash, buttermilk, or other liquids that will make the breading cling. Then, either use a mixture of flour and instant potatoes or just instant potatoes as dry breading. Roll the chicken in the potatoes until it's fully coated. If you want a trick for fully-breaded fried chicken, consider shaking the chicken in the potatoes inside a paper bag. Shake off any excess potatoes, then set the pieces aside until you've prepped the whole batch. At this point, you can do a second round of dredging if you want them extra crunchy.

Now, it's cooking time, and you can use whatever method you're comfy with. You can fry the chicken in lard, hot oil, or even chicken fat itself. For slightly healthier options, you can bake or air-fry the chicken in a little spray-on cooking oil, without sacrificing the crunch. Once it's golden brown, take it out and let it dry, then serve up some fried chicken that all ages will enjoy.