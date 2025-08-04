Take Instant Mashed Potatoes To The Next Level With Another Form Of Potato

Instant mashed potatoes are a handy side dish shortcut to keep in your pantry. The packets last a while, so you can pull them out whenever you're having a hectic day and need to throw dinner together. But let's face it — they're unlikely to be mistaken for the real thing and can be on the bland side. The good news is that it's easy to upgrade the dried spuds with other ingredients, including potatoes in another form. Steph Loaiza from Six Sisters' Stuff spoke to The Takeout about how to use potato chips to punch them up.

"By adding potato chips to instant mashed potatoes, you are essentially rehydrating the potato chips," Loaiza told us. "With the saltiness of potato chips, you will notice a difference in the taste, and if you're using a flavored potato chip, a different taste all together." Using potato chips to dress up dishes isn't actually much of a stretch. They can top casseroles with a salty crunch, they're one of things in your snack drawer that can amp up scrambled eggs, and they can even go upscale and pair with caviar.

Loaiza explained how to blend crumbled potato chips with the instant potatoes, which will differ according to how you like your mashed potatoes. "If you want a smooth, creamy mashed potato with a little added flavor, you'll want to add the potato chips at the beginning and whisk them in until they are fully incorporated. If you want more of a crunch, mix in bigger chunks of chips after the instant potatoes have been made completely — more like a garnish or final step."