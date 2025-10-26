The Trick You Need For Evenly Coated Fried Chicken Every Time

Creating the perfect piece of fried chicken isn't just an art or a science – for many, it's a religion. Different regions and cultures throughout the United States still argue to this day over who makes it best. There are countless techniques on how to dredge or bread your chicken so that it fries up the finest. Plenty of cooks swear by a secret ingredient that gets you the crispiest fried chicken or the most flavorful. However, one well-kept and unexpected tool will guarantee you a fully coated piece of chicken without any nook or cranny missed. This secret weapon is something you can get at any grocery store – and it's not even on any of the shelves. All you need is a brown paper bag.

For decades, perhaps even a century, southern families have been making what's often called paper sack fried chicken. Many have fond memories of their parents or grandparents using this trick to create perfectly crisp thighs and breasts they still try to replicate today. While the flavors still depend mainly on your spices and brine, this is all about getting that ideal crunchy texture. It also creates fewer dishes and less mess.

The technique involves using the bag while breading the chicken, rather than rolling pieces in a bowl or dipping them by hand. This trick can help you get an even outer crunch and fried chicken that stays crispy for longer because of the thorough coating. If the idea of putting raw chicken in a paper bag may sound strange, don't worry – it's just as simple as it sounds.