The Baking Ingredient You Need For The Crispiest Fried Chicken
When it comes to frying chicken, achieving that perfect crunch is a holy grail moment for cooks everywhere. You know the crunch we're talking about — the crackly skin that audibly shatters between your teeth before giving way to the juicy meat. Some might argue that the secret lies in a double dredge or cornstarch, with yet others suggesting a salt and sugar brine for great fried chicken. But what if we told you that the secret to crispy, golden perfection is something that's probably already sitting in the back of your cupboard? Yep, you can use powdered sugar.
While it might sound a little off the rails, this sweet ingredient actually serves a savory purpose. With its ultra-fine texture, powdered sugar helps create a light, crispy crust by caramelizing ever so slightly as it fries. This brings a balance to all those savory seasonings without turning your chicken thigh into a dessert pastry. The result? Chicken that's both indulgent and savory, with a crunch you can hear from across the table.
Using powdered sugar in your fried chicken batter
Don't believe us and want to see for yourself? Start by marinating your chicken in a blend of buttermilk and dill pickle juice for a touch of tang. Add a dash of garlic powder, cover, and let your chicken soak for at least three hours in the fridge.
For your dry ingredients, combine flour, cornstarch, a pinch of baking powder, and a symphony of whatever (and however many) spices call to your soul. (KFC uses 11 herbs and spices, but you do you). Still, no matter what blend you create, don't skip the ground mustard powder ... just trust us on this one. Now, the pièce de résistance: A tablespoon of powdered sugar. This simple but mighty ingredient creates a crust so crisp, it'll hold up against even the juiciest of chicken breasts. Once your chicken is nice and coated, fry it up until it's a golden brown masterpiece of texture, flavor, and crunch. One bite, and you'll never look at fried chicken the same way again.