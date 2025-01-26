The Baking Ingredient You Need For The Crispiest Fried Chicken

When it comes to frying chicken, achieving that perfect crunch is a holy grail moment for cooks everywhere. You know the crunch we're talking about — the crackly skin that audibly shatters between your teeth before giving way to the juicy meat. Some might argue that the secret lies in a double dredge or cornstarch, with yet others suggesting a salt and sugar brine for great fried chicken. But what if we told you that the secret to crispy, golden perfection is something that's probably already sitting in the back of your cupboard? Yep, you can use powdered sugar.

While it might sound a little off the rails, this sweet ingredient actually serves a savory purpose. With its ultra-fine texture, powdered sugar helps create a light, crispy crust by caramelizing ever so slightly as it fries. This brings a balance to all those savory seasonings without turning your chicken thigh into a dessert pastry. The result? Chicken that's both indulgent and savory, with a crunch you can hear from across the table.