Don't Miss One Key Step After Dredging Fried Chicken

Everyone and their grandma has a secret method or ingredient for making the perfect fried chicken. Though it risks dispelling some of that good old-fashioned home cooking mysticism to say so, the fact is that most run-of-the-mill fried chicken recipes have almost everything in place for absolutely anyone to fry up the most irresistibly flaky crust. The thing people often fail to do is give it adequate time.

Of course, any recipe will tell you to let the oil get hot enough, to cook the chicken for long enough, and even to let it cool for a bit before serving. But there's one critical timing window that most chicken recipes leave out: Dredging the chicken, then letting it rest for an hour before frying. Skipping this step dramatically increases the risk of a soggy, uneven fry that defeats the purpose of cooking at home rather than just picking up tenders at KFC.

Although you typically pat chicken dry before dredging, there is still moisture within the meat that the dry flour naturally draws out as you let it rest. This absorption transforms the dry layer of your dredge into a pasty medium that adheres to the chicken like epoxy (rather than just falling off in the fryer). Additionally, the surface of the coating itself dries out during that hour, leading to a far crispier crust than what soggy batter allows. Finally, the meat has time to approach room temperature, helping the oil maintain more consistent fry temperatures throughout the process.