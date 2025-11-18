Taco Bell's Fan Style Menu Took Menu Creation To The People, With Mixed Results
Taco Bell gets a lot of mileage out of the same limited set of simple ingredients. The possibilities are almost endless with the chain's collection of proteins, veggies, sauces, seasoned starches, and shell options, so much so that it readily allows and even encourages customization of most every menu item. It's pretty easy to navigate Taco Bell's smartphone app and swap out, add, or subtract an ingredient or two, thereby improving a main or side or just creating something wholly new.
The response to the Mexican-inspired chain's willingness to work with customers to make their food as perfect or as personal as possible has been very positive. Users of Taco Bell's app can show off their builds, and the restaurant brass noticed. Three customer-created candidates emerged that were deemed good enough to go on the national Taco Bell menu, at least for a limited time. Here's everything to know about these home-grown signature Taco Bell concoctions from the Fan Style Menu: the California Crunchwrap, Burrito Bliss, and Cantina Craze.
What is Taco Bell's Fan Style Menu?
In July 2025, Taco Bell added a new feature to its smartphone app: Fan Style. In looking to raise awareness of and encourage participation in the restaurant chain's adaptability — most items can be altered through the app — Taco Bell encourages its customers, or fans, to make their tacos, burritos, and specialties exactly as they want, and then to share their ideas with the greater community. Other people utilizing the app can browse Fan Style edits and order those customizations themselves, earning rewards points for the creator. It's like an endless Taco Bell secret menu.
Around 40,000 Fan Style revisions were revealed in such a manner, and in November 2025, Taco Bell began a limited-time showcase of the three of the best-received dishes from the experiment. The California Crunchwrap (from "Brock" in Holton, Michigan) takes the seasoned beef out of the Crunchwrap and adds guacamole, steak, and seasoned fries. Burrito Bliss (by "Kajol" of Louisville, Kentucky) is a bean, rice, pico de gallo, and Avocado Ranch burrito, grilled. Cantina Craze (developed by "Sandra" of St. Louis, Missouri) adds produce and sour cream to a Cantina Chicken Crispy Taco.
How to buy Taco Bell's Fan Style Menu items
As of November 20, 2025, Taco Bell outlets across the United States have three Fan Style Menu items on the menu: the California Crunchwrap, Burrito Bliss, and Cantina Craze, a new specialty item, burrito, and taco, respectively. While these dishes all began as customized, individual orders, they can be ordered by name at Taco Bell for a limited time. But that doesn't mean they'll ever really go away, because they're obtainable via Taco Bell's highly customizable menu.
The California Crunchwrap can be built by requesting a normal Crunchwrap Supreme, substituting steak for ground beef, and adding seasoned fries and guacamole. The Burrito Bliss is a Cheesy Bean and Rice Burrito, with the requested additions of Fiesta Strips, Avocado Ranch sauce, pico de gallo, and asking for the whole thing to be grilled. The Cantina Craze is a Cantina Chicken Crispy Taco with lettuce, tomato, and reduced-fat sour cream. Extra charges for extra ingredients may apply; ordering them under the Fan Style Menu will come with a fixed price.
Everything on the Fan Style Menu can be ordered in all of the methods Taco Bell provides. They can be attained by ordering at the counter in a restaurant, via the drive-through lane, or with the use of Taco Bell's smartphone app or website.
Taco Bell's Fan Style Menu items nutritional information
Taco Bell's Fan Style Menu consists of remixes and revisions of pre-existing Taco Bell items. Each item thus bears similar nutrition facts to its predecessor. The California Crunchwrap, with the addition of fries, guacamole, and steak instead of ground beef, has 640 calories, 25 grams of fat (of which 6 grams is saturated fat), along with 20 grams of protein, 25 milligrams of cholesterol, 1,470 milligrams of sodium, and 85 total grams of carbohydrates.
The Burrito Bliss option mainly changes out some sauces, and that winds up providing 430 calories, 18 grams of fat (including 4 grams of saturated fat), plus 9 grams of protein, 5 milligrams of cholesterol, 1,020 milligrams of sodium, and 56 grams of carbs.
Adding a couple of condiments to the Cantina Chicken Crispy Taco to make the Cantina Craze creates an item with 310 calories, 18 grams of fat (and 7 grams of saturated fat), 16 grams of protein, 55 milligrams of cholesterol, 540 milligrams of sodium, and 20 carbohydrate grams.
Taste test: California Crunchwrap
Taco Bell's original Crunchwrap Supreme isn't authentic Mexican food, or even Tex-Mex cuisine, but rather an ambitious and bizarre creation straight out of the minds of the chain's corporate chefs. It's also about as good as fast food can get, combining so many textures and flavors to approach perfection. The California CrunchWrap somehow makes the already wonderful standard CrunchWrap even better. It takes the already well balanced collection of various Taco Bell ingredients and uses a few more elements, maintaining the balance while also introducing new tastes and sensations to make a pocket sandwich that's reminiscent of the regular Crunchwrap but is also superior.
Taco Bell DIY Crunchwraps are here – in stores and the minds of Taco Bell customers like "Brock" from Holton, Michigan. The California Crunchwrap reboots the inspiration by changing out the protein and stuffing more things inside of that folded tortilla. Out goes the ground beef paste and in comes Taco Bell's chewy, meaty, seasoned steak strips. That allows for better interplay with the sour cream, slightly spicy nacho cheese sauce, and the "California" elements: guacamole and those flavorful and surprisingly firm seasoned fries. There's that much more soft and firm in equal measure, and it all plays well against the firm tostada and chewy tortilla wrap. Brock really knew what he was doing here.
Taste test: Burrito Bliss
Burrito Bliss is aptly named, because this is a Taco Bell item that is just quietly and abundantly pleasant. It doesn't rock the boat or require a purchase all the time. It's actually on the bland side, but sometimes that's fine. Taco Bell doesn't always have to be inventive, original, or even spicy or extremely flavorful.
"Kajol" of Louisville, Kentucky, submitted the idea for Burrito Bliss through Taco Bell's Fan Style feature, building upon the Cheesy Bean and Rice Burrito, but just barely. Already a vegetarian option, the Burrito Bliss maintains its meat-free integrity, and what's already a very carb-heavy burrito gets a bit more carby, but then prepared in such a way that it doesn't get soggy. Kajol added mild pico de gallo to the interior, along with some Taco Bell Fiesta Strips to provide some crunch in the middle of all that softness, and Avocado Ranch for a hint of creaminess. The smartest tweak: Burrito Bliss gets grilled until it's just slightly chewy and crispy on the outside.
Taste test: Cantina Craze
When coming up with the customized concoction that wound up being the Cantina Craze, "Sandra" from St. Louis, Missouri, went with the impulse to just add a couple of otherwise complementary vegetables, and a little bit of extra moisture, in the hopes of making a good thing better. That instinct proved correct in some ways, and not others. The Cantina Craze is a variation on Taco Bell's Cantina Chicken Crispy Taco, which is reminiscent of freshly prepared, small-restaurant or food truck-style Mexican fare. The proprietary Creamy Jalapeño Sauce is luscious and just spicy enough, and it brings out the flavor in the surprisingly terrific chicken Taco Bell developed for its Cantina line — it's meaty, hot, and offers layers of flavors that can only come from a slow-cooking process. That's all piled into a thin and crispy shell and topped with a shredded cheese blend.
That's all well and good — until the cheese and Cantina Craze alterations enter the fray. Taco Bell's three-cheese blend has a way of instantly making everything it touches ice cold, ruining the dish by instantly turning it into a semi-frozen gloop. That issue is exacerbated with the use of lettuce, tomato, and sour cream, which are also cold. The tastes of the Cantina Craze taco came through, hinting at what could be a very good item if not for all the chilled texture ruiners.
Is Taco Bell's Fan Style Menu worth a try?
Three brand new Taco Bell items came from the same portal — the Fan Style feature on the restaurant's app — but they were devised by three different people with three very different points of view. That results in three wildly different products. One's mileage may vary, but the trilogy of experimental items run the gamut from "misfire" to "add to your go-to Taco Bell order forever."
The concept behind the Cantina Craze is solid, and the effect is tasty. But a thin crunchy shell can't sustain all that chicken, sauce, and vegetables, nor can it stay warm and palatable beneath Taco Bell's icy cheese blend. Burrito Bliss is comfort food, or sick day food, as it's very mild and very hearty, and one of the few fast food options for vegetarians. Both of those items, for all their merits, pale in comparison to the California Crunchwrap. Somehow, stuffing more ingredients into the already overpowered Crunchwrap Supreme works, and it tastes like nachos, Nacho Fries, and a 7-Layer Burrito all in one — and with all the chewiness and flavor of steak to boot.