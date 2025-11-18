Taco Bell's Fan Style Menu Took Menu Creation To The People, With Mixed Results

Taco Bell gets a lot of mileage out of the same limited set of simple ingredients. The possibilities are almost endless with the chain's collection of proteins, veggies, sauces, seasoned starches, and shell options, so much so that it readily allows and even encourages customization of most every menu item. It's pretty easy to navigate Taco Bell's smartphone app and swap out, add, or subtract an ingredient or two, thereby improving a main or side or just creating something wholly new.

The response to the Mexican-inspired chain's willingness to work with customers to make their food as perfect or as personal as possible has been very positive. Users of Taco Bell's app can show off their builds, and the restaurant brass noticed. Three customer-created candidates emerged that were deemed good enough to go on the national Taco Bell menu, at least for a limited time. Here's everything to know about these home-grown signature Taco Bell concoctions from the Fan Style Menu: the California Crunchwrap, Burrito Bliss, and Cantina Craze.