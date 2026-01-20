Yes, Wendy's Sells Burger Patties — Here's Where You Can Find Them
Famous for its square burgers, such as the Baconator or Son of Baconator, Wendy's has been a popular fast food place since 1969. Founded by Dave Thomas, the eatery has become well-known for its quality meat and unique offerings. The cravable never-frozen burgers, rich in savory seasonings, are so legendary that they have developed an avid following online. The burgers sometimes pop up in memes, leading many to wish they had Wendy's at home. Well, you actually can have Wendy's at home: The chain sells its famous patties in select grocery stores.
In May of 2025, some Kroger stores in Denver, Colorado, and Columbus, Ohio, began carrying four-packs of Wendy's hamburger patties in all their four-sided goodness. Each patty is a quarter-pounder, and the 1-pound pack costs around $9, depending on location. As in the restaurant, the meat is fresh and never frozen (in contrast to some frozen burger offerings from other chains). The patties are gluten-free, and their only ingredient is beef, meaning they don't contain any added colors, preservatives, or fillers.
Although the first stores to sell the patties were in Colorado and Ohio, distribution spread over the following months and now includes other states, such as Texas and Tennessee. Not only Kroger, but stores within the Kroger family, such as King Soopers, may have these scrumptious burger bases in their refrigerated meat section. While you may still wonder why Wendy's burgers are square in the first place, that doesn't mean you can't now enjoy them from the comfort of your own kitchen.
What customers think of these square wonders
Just as many people debate whether Wendy's or McDonald's has better burgers, there's debate over whether these patties are good. Although reviews are generally favorable, they are not overwhelmingly so. Some who tried the patties complained of shrinkage during cooking, with one person saying "They literally shrink to a size smaller than a slice of American cheese. I had to fold the cheese in half to cover the burger patty." Others say they're highly greasy: "These were horrible and must be a 70/30 mix because they are full of fat."
On the other hand, some people raved about how close they were to the original product. A thankful parent who reviewed the burgers said "My son will only eat Wendy's hamburgers and he approved!" Another reviewer on Reddit reminded people to add salt and pepper to the burgers, saying "I seasoned and cooked mine omgggg they were so good." Either way, many acknowledge the marketing genius of selling the patties, even if they carry a high price for simple beef.
If you're still curious and want to decide for yourself if these are worth the price, check your local Kroger or affiliate store. Add your favorite toppings, such as pickles, cheese, and all the other fixings you'd usually get at Wendy's, or make a recipe that's completely your own. Dave Thomas isn't there to stop you, so go nuts! As a way to spruce up these burgers, keep in mind that Wendy's sells its chili and bacon at select Kroger stores as well. Along with bacon, chili is a menu item you should always top your Wendy's burgers with, so it makes sense to use some here.