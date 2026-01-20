Yes, Wendy's Sells Burger Patties — Here's Where You Can Find Them

Famous for its square burgers, such as the Baconator or Son of Baconator, Wendy's has been a popular fast food place since 1969. Founded by Dave Thomas, the eatery has become well-known for its quality meat and unique offerings. The cravable never-frozen burgers, rich in savory seasonings, are so legendary that they have developed an avid following online. The burgers sometimes pop up in memes, leading many to wish they had Wendy's at home. Well, you actually can have Wendy's at home: The chain sells its famous patties in select grocery stores.

In May of 2025, some Kroger stores in Denver, Colorado, and Columbus, Ohio, began carrying four-packs of Wendy's hamburger patties in all their four-sided goodness. Each patty is a quarter-pounder, and the 1-pound pack costs around $9, depending on location. As in the restaurant, the meat is fresh and never frozen (in contrast to some frozen burger offerings from other chains). The patties are gluten-free, and their only ingredient is beef, meaning they don't contain any added colors, preservatives, or fillers.

Although the first stores to sell the patties were in Colorado and Ohio, distribution spread over the following months and now includes other states, such as Texas and Tennessee. Not only Kroger, but stores within the Kroger family, such as King Soopers, may have these scrumptious burger bases in their refrigerated meat section. While you may still wonder why Wendy's burgers are square in the first place, that doesn't mean you can't now enjoy them from the comfort of your own kitchen.