Wendy's Vs McDonald's Burgers: Which Is Better?

Competition is the catalyst to innovation, and food is no exception. From the famous Cola Wars between Pepsi and Coca-Cola to the introduction of stuffed crust pizza in the 1990s, companies are constantly aspiring to the next level thanks to intense competition. While the drive to improve is prevalent industry-wide, it may shine brightest in the fast food burger sector.

Since early adopters such as White Castle (which is generally considered the first fast food burger chain) and McDonald's hit the scene, the U.S. has become home to numerous burger joints. One of the most popular chains joined the fray in 1969 when the first Wendy's opened in Columbus, Ohio. With a promise of fresh, never-frozen beef, which also happens to be shaped into square patties, Wendy's has grown into a bona fide competitor to the burger giant that is McDonald's. But which chain really makes the best burger?

In an effort to find out, I put three of each chain's burgers in a head-to-head competition: the McDonald's Cheeseburger against the Wendy's Jr. Cheeseburger, a Quarter Pounder with Cheese Deluxe versus the Dave's Single, and Wendy's famous Baconator against a Bacon Quarter Pounder with Cheese. While I'm a burger fan, I have no particular allegiances to either of these restaurants, which meant I came in with an unbiased opinion on which burger chain would win out. I've had each of these burgers at least once before, so nothing on this list was a surprise. I chose the burgers I did because I believe they offered the best head-to-head comparison between McDonald's and Wendy's. Read on to find out which chain is home to the best burgers.