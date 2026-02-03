15 Chicken Wing Sauces That Will Be A Touchdown On Super Bowl Sunday

When you want a crowd-pleasing flavor that will satisfy your friends, look no further than barbecue sauce. A classic condiment for wings, barbecue sauce is an especially great choice if you want something convenient, as it is easily found in most grocery stores. This means that you won't have to spend a ton of time prepping it, which is especially handy if you plan on hosting a Super Bowl party or bringing multiple dishes. Using store-bought barbecue sauce will take one thing off of your plate (and make it ready to serve to others).

Not only is barbecue sauce easily found almost anywhere, but there is also a wide variety of flavors within the category to choose from. With barbecue flavors varying across the U.S., it is important to be mindful of the flavor profiles that are most important to you, as that will lead you to the perfect sauce. From mustard-based to Japanese, the world of barbecue sauce does not disappoint in terms of options. If you want to elevate your wings even further, you can try one of these highly-rated barbecue sauces you probably haven't tried before.