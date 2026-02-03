15 Chicken Wing Sauces That Will Be A Touchdown On Super Bowl Sunday
With the Super Bowl right around the corner, it's time to start making your game day plans. Whether you're a die-hard football fan or you just use sporting events as an occasion to hang out, the Super Bowl is the perfect time to indulge in good food and even better times. We all love the classic snacks you can always find at a Super Bowl party, and we know that what sauces you serve them with are just as important.
Chicken wings are always a crowd pleaser, but we've found some sauces that will take them from reliable players to the party's MVPs. Whether you're looking for something sweet, something spicy, or something you maybe haven't had before, you'll want to sample some of these sauces. When paired with chicken wings, these condiments will make a more iconic duo than Brady and Gronkowski, ensuring your snacks are a winning touchdown.
1. Classic barbecue
When you want a crowd-pleasing flavor that will satisfy your friends, look no further than barbecue sauce. A classic condiment for wings, barbecue sauce is an especially great choice if you want something convenient, as it is easily found in most grocery stores. This means that you won't have to spend a ton of time prepping it, which is especially handy if you plan on hosting a Super Bowl party or bringing multiple dishes. Using store-bought barbecue sauce will take one thing off of your plate (and make it ready to serve to others).
Not only is barbecue sauce easily found almost anywhere, but there is also a wide variety of flavors within the category to choose from. With barbecue flavors varying across the U.S., it is important to be mindful of the flavor profiles that are most important to you, as that will lead you to the perfect sauce. From mustard-based to Japanese, the world of barbecue sauce does not disappoint in terms of options. If you want to elevate your wings even further, you can try one of these highly-rated barbecue sauces you probably haven't tried before.
2. Spicy peanut
Looking for a fun spin on a classic? Try spicy peanut sauce wings, which put a game day twist on flavors traditionally found in Asian dishes like chicken satay. Using spicy peanut sauce for your wings combines the popular sweet-spicy-nutty flavor profile with the convenience of the classic American appetizer. The sweet creaminess and zip from the sauce will complement the mild, savory flavor of chicken wings perfectly.
Another benefit of using spicy peanut sauce for wings (besides its unique flavor) is its versatility. Spicy peanut sauce is not only perfect for chicken wings, but it also serves as a great dressing for salad. If you're looking for an easy way to get two dishes out of one sauce, spicy peanut sauce is a fun choice. You can select one of the readily available store-bought options or whip up your own using an online recipe for peanut butter sauce. Either way, you'll find that spicy peanut sauce is easily customizable. Whether you decide to add more spice, go for more of a citrusy tang, or keep it simple, spicy peanut sauce will provide you with a flavorful addition to a classic dish.
3. Hot honey
It's no secret that this sweet, spicy, sticky sauce has gained popularity in recent years. From ice cream to pizza, hot honey is everywhere now, and chicken wings are no exception. Hot honey complements chicken well for multiple reasons. For one, the texture of the honey clings to crispy wings perfectly, filling in every little crevice, and ensuring you get a burst of flavor in every bite. The sweet and spicy flavor of hot honey also adds dimension to basic chicken wings. Honey has layers of flavor that you won't get from other sweet sauces. Add the element of spice, and you have a delicious, multifaceted sauce you can add to almost any meal.
While a store-bought hot honey is always a great option, you can elevate this culinary concoction to the next level by making your own. The premise is pretty simple: Just simmer honey with some sort of chili pepper, and you'll get hot honey. It may take some trial and error to find the perfect recipe, but making hot honey at home allows you to find the perfect sweet-to-spicy ratio. (Plus, who doesn't love to brag about a homemade product?) You can have fun with your hot honey creations by trying different types of peppers or honey. Just don't forget to write your recipe down once you've perfected it.
4. Korean gochujang
Korean food is known for its bold, tangy flavors, and Korean wings are no different. Korean wing sauce, specifically, is known for its sticky, spicy, and umami characteristics. The texture of Korean wing sauce works perfectly with the wings themselves due to its sticky nature. The sauce clings to the crispiness of the chicken, ensuring that each bite is a well-rounded masterpiece. A key ingredient that helps Korean wings get their distinct flavor is gochujang. This spicy, sweet, and savory paste is made with red chilis, fermented soybean powder, glutinous rice, and salt. It gives Korean wing sauce its recognizable flavor and red color.
While Korean wing sauce is well known, and can make a great addition to any type of wing, the distinct texture of Korean wings is iconic. In order to achieve a perfect level of crispiness, Korean wings are battered in potato or corn starch, and then fried twice. This method of preparation makes Korean wings some of the best on Earth. These wings are also famously served with ice cold beer, meaning they'll be a great addition to your Super Bowl party.
5. Honey mustard
A classic condiment choice to accompany chicken in restaurants, honey mustard offers a burst of flavor without overwhelming your palate. Made using (you guessed it) honey and mustard, honey mustard is on the milder side of wing sauces. It is tangy and sweet, and isn't overwhelmingly spicy.
Because of its more tame flavor profile, honey mustard is perfect for a Super Bowl party. This is especially true if you aren't sure how much spice your crowd can handle. When making a dish for a big event or party, it's best to be on the safe side when it comes to intense spice or flavors. The only thing worse than not bringing enough sauce for your dish is having way too much leftover because people didn't like it. Honey mustard is a mildly flavored yet delicious sauce that is a great addition to your wings if you know there will be kids or picky eaters to please.
6. Butter chicken
On any cheat sheet to Indian restaurant menus will be butter chicken, a flavorful dish whose sauce can take your game day wings to championship level. Traditionally, butter chicken is a dish made with marinated and grilled chicken that is simmered in a creamy, tomato-based gravy or sauce. Taking this same sauce, which already pairs great with chicken, and adding it to chicken wings can create a beautiful fusion of American and Indian cuisines that will leave your guests asking for more.
If you are thinking of making butter chicken wings, it is important to plan ahead. To achieve the deep flavor profile that butter chicken is known for, you want to ensure that you give the sauce time to rest before serving. For the best butter chicken possible, make the sauce the day before you plan on using it, as letting the sauce rest first will improve the mouthfeel, and enhance the flavors of the sauce's ingredients. While making the sauce the day before is key to creating a balanced flavor, be sure to avoid combining the chicken with the sauce until the day you're going to serve it. Doing so too early can affect the texture of the sauce while also dulling the flavor.
7. Lemon pepper
Many people find dry rubs to be a satisfying way to season wings, but some of us crave that messy, wet goodness you can only get from a sauce. While lemon pepper is typically used as a dry rub, you can take your wings to the end zone by turning this savory, tangy rub into a nice sauce for your wings.
If you're looking for a traditional wing flavor with a twist, look no further than lemon pepper sauce. Turning your lemon pepper dry rub (or any dry rub, for that matter) into a sauce is a simple process. Depending on the flavor you're going for, you can add your lemon pepper dry rub to butter, oil, vinegar, or a neutral sauce like mayo or sour cream to get the perfect mix.
If you want to ensure that your sauce is enjoyed to its full potential, you'll want to have wings that are worthy of it. If you want to get your wings crispy without frying them, you can make crispy oven baked wings by first applying baking soda to the skin. This hack helps to keep the interior of the wings moist, while the exterior stays crispy. The result is ready to be dipped into the delicious, tart spice of lemon pepper sauce.
8. Carolina barbecue
The flavor profile of barbecue sauce can vary across the United States. Quite different from the thick, ketchup-based sauce you probably think of when you first hear the word "barbecue," Carolina barbecue sauce is known for its mustard base and thin consistency. Although this sauce may look completely different from more standard barbecue sauces, it still stays true to the smoky flavor we all know and love.
This zingy sauce makes for a fun twist on barbecue wings, especially if you want to branch out into the wing sauce world without straying too far from the classics. Consider basting your sauce over your wings when making them, instead of dipping them after they're done, as doing so with this thin sauce will get you a crispy, flavorful coating on your wings. They'll then be ready to serve as soon as they're out of the oven. If you think this style of sauce might just be the one for you, you should definitely try the best Carolina barbecue sauces you can get from Amazon.
9. Buffalo
While the Buffalo Bills may not be in the Super Bowl this year, you can make sure some Buffalo representation makes it to the party in the form of this classic wing flavor. With its simple recipe and abundance in grocery stores, Buffalo sauce is a great option if you are in a time crunch. With only two main ingredients (hot sauce and butter), its convenience can't be beat. It's so easy to make, you might not even need to leave your house for ingredients. The standard recipe is super straightforward, which makes it really easy to customize and jazz up. When it comes to wings, you simply can't go wrong with Buffalo sauce.
If you are looking to elevate your dining experience, you can take your Buffalo wings to the next level by adding ingredients like pickled jalapeños, honey or even pineapple. Many different elements can be added to Buffalo sauce, making it a perfect, versatile choice if you want something classic, customizable, and sure to please a crowd.
10. Chimichurri
A standard accompaniment to grilled meats across South America, chimichurri is a bright, herby sauce for those who want to enjoy something lighter without compromising on flavor. While the classic chimichurri that most people picture is probably green, there is also a red variation that can be just as fresh and delicious. Both versions feature a base of fresh parsley, with the red variation going heavier on the peppers to deliver a bigger kick.
There are a few ways you can incorporate chimichurri into your wings. You can either baste the wings with the sauce while they're cooking, or you can wait to serve it on the side once your wings are ready to eat. Either way, the lively flavor profile of chimichurri is sure to add some color and freshness to your wings.
If you're serving your chimichurri on the side, you might consider adding tostones to your menu. A staple of Puerto Rican cuisine, tostones are smashed, fried plantains. Not only do they go great with chimichurri, but they would also make a fun homage to the halftime show headliner and Puerto Rican native, Bad Bunny.
11. Mango habanero
The world of spicy food can sometimes be a tricky landscape to navigate. Spice is meant to enhance the flavor of whatever you are eating, yet sometimes, you end up with a tongue on fire and no additional flavor that makes the burn worth it. While some people crave that burning sensation that leads to sweaty foreheads and runny noses, not everyone wants to sacrifice flavor for heat.
If you are looking for a sauce that brings the heat without compromising flavor, mango habanero sauce will do the trick. The combination of sweet richness from the mango and bold heat from the habanero creates a flavor profile that makes the burn worth it. This sauce is a great choice if you're looking for something spicy yet tasty. The bright, tropical flavor of this sauce also offers a sweet escape from the cold winter blues. With the Super Bowl happening in one of the coldest months of the year, mango habanero sauce will help warm your party up and bring your wings to life.
12. Jerk
Originating in Jamaica, jerk is more than just a seasoning; it is an important part of Jamaican cultural identity. Made up of a combination of different spices, jerk seasoning embodies the liveliness of Jamaican life and translates it into food. Jerk sauce offers a bold blend of spicy, sweet, and aromatic flavors, so it a great choice if you're looking for a sauce that packs a punch. Jerk seasoning is also famously known for being used on chicken, making it the perfect way to elevate your game day chicken wings.
While jerk seasoning or sauce alone is sure to delight your guests, you can take the experience one step further by using jerk cooking to prepare your wings. This method of cooking has been adapted from the original method of cooking underground to make it more accessible. The key to making the dish taste authentic is to heavily coat the meat (in this case, chicken wings) with seasoning before smoking or grilling it over allspice wood or leaves. (You could also simply toss some allspice berries into the smoker.) Top off your wings with jerk sauce, and enjoy.
13. Sweet and sour
Their crispy exterior is one of the biggest selling points of chicken wings. While it's hard to say no to anything deep fried, there are ways to get that signature chicken wing crunch without dropping your wings into a vat of oil.
If you're looking for a way to get that staple crunch without deep frying, you can try baking your wings with a sauce that will help enhance the crispiness. Sweet and sour sauce is a prime example of the right kind of sauce that can help make your wings crispy without frying them. The sugar in the sauce will caramelize the wings, adding that crunch we all crave.
Another reason to choose sweet and sour sauce for super crispy wings is its thin consistency. Moisture is the enemy of a crispy wing, and a heavier sauce can penetrate the skin, leaving you with sad, soggy wings. Using a thinner sauce ensures that there's no extra moisture dampening the wings, so you can keep them light and crisp. What's more, as yet another bonus, making restaurant-style sweet and sour sauce at home is easy.
14. Soda-based barbecue
An ice-cold soda may sound like a great companion to a plate of wings, but that's not all it's good for. The next time you make wings, take that can of cola or root beer, and add it straight to the barbecue sauce for an epic upgrade. Many sodas make flavorful additions to barbecue sauce because of their contents. The carbonation and acidity help to tenderize the meat, while the sugar caramelizes it, adding a sweet flavor.
Another advantage of using soda is the variety provided by all of the different flavors it comes in. Choosing a dark soda will give you a sweeter caramel flavor. If you want to get even more creative, try your hand at Bobby Flay's Pepsi barbecue sauce made with Pepsi Peach, or his Southwestern version with Pepsi Lime. With hundreds of soda flavors to choose from, you can experiment and find the one that complements your barbecue sauce in just the right way. As a bonus, any leftover soda you don't use for sauce, you can bring to your Super Bowl party to accompany the wings.
15. Remoulade
Calling all mayo lovers! If you are looking for a new way to get mayo into your mouth at your Super Bowl party, remoulade chicken wings are the answer. Remoulade is a mayo-based sauce that uses different herbs, spices, and ingredients to bring its zesty flavor to life. There are many different remoulade recipes out there, but the key is to use mayo as the base.
Because of remoulade's bright, creamy taste, it is important to serve it with wings that can balance out the flavor. If you plan on serving your game day wings with remoulade sauce, you might want to consider spicing up your wings with Cajun seasoning. Although remoulade originated in France, the version that is popular in Louisiana pairs perfectly with Cajun cuisine and fried food, making it a great addition to your Super Bowl menu. We recommend serving this sauce on the side so guests can enjoy the satisfaction that comes from dipping, and so it can be used with any other fried food that may be served.