For The Most Flavorful Butter Chicken, Always Do This The Day Before Serving

Butter chicken is among the very best South Asian dishes, and while it's one of our go-to orders when visiting Indian restaurants, you might find yourself wanting to replicate it at home. And while it's on our list of favorite chicken recipes to make for dinner, butter chicken can be especially difficult if you don't have experience cooking the dish. Timing matters, particularly when you make the sauce.

Butter chicken sauce or gravy — traditionally made with heavy cream or yogurt, tomatoes or tomato paste, oil, citrus juice, a bevy of special herbs and spices, peppers, onions and, of course, butter — is arguably better when made the day before, says Varun Inamdar, a restaurateur and chef who owns 27 Degrees West, Anokhi Bar & Grill, and New Light Sopore. "It becomes noticeably creamier, rounder, and deeper," notes Inamdar.

Cooking butter chicken the day before you use it, chilling it overnight, and then reheating the following day leads to the best possible version of the dish, as it allows each of the sauce's many ingredients to become more vibrant and delicious. While there are a few different ways to do this, Inamdar suggests using low heat, adding a bit of water, and then ideally adding around 20% of the cream called for in the recipe at this later point, rather than when you cook the sauce for the first time.