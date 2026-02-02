Try These 12 Unexpected Ingredients On Your Next Cut Of Steak

No matter where you look, who you ask, or what you read there is no end to the advice on how to season, prepare, cook, and eat your steak. Which isn't surprising, when you consider the variety of cooking styles and techniques and how they interact with different cuts of meat. Every cut of steak has different qualities that affect how tough, tender, juicy, dry, or flavorful it can be.

While those well versed in beef know that the most tender cuts of steak are the filet mignon, flat iron, top sirloin, strip steak, and ribeye. No matter what cut of meat you have there are countless ways to make it easier to cook and more flavorful, tender, and overall mouth-watering. While some cuts of steak are easier to cook than others, no matter how you choose to cook your steak, how you choose to season it can make all the difference.

While some like to keep it simple with just salt and pepper, others like to be bold, using time-tested flavors and cooking methods to make a leaner cut more flavorful or a tough cut more tender. Whether you're looking for a new flavor, or a way to make your marinade even better at tenderizing your steak, trying one of these unexpected ingredients can make your next filet more satisfying.