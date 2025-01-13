Why Sparkling Water Is The Extra Ingredient Your Steak Needs

While it might feel like an odd choice at first, using soda in your cooking can often garner tremendous results. 7-Up and Sprite are surprisingly common secret ingredients in Korean dishes, as lemon-lime sodas contribute both sweetness and tenderizing properties to dishes like bulgogi and kimchi. However it isn't just soda that can do these incredible things for your food, sparkling water can also work magic when used as a marinade for your steaks and chops.

Marinating meat is often a vital step in the cooking process, especially when grilling certain cuts of steak. While some of us enjoy the additional flavors and sweetness that a Coca-Cola-based marinade provides, other meat lovers are turned off by the potentially overpowering flavor that most sodas inflict on the meat while it marinates. For those people, using sparkling water can provide all the benefits of marinating meat in soda without the added sweetness.