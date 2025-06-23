Baste Grilled Meat With This Breakfast Staple For Unforgettable Flavor

Coffee drinkers know that a cup of joe has powers we're only beginning to understand. If you've been drinking it long enough, then besides the pick-me-up it gives you every morning, you've also probably come around to enjoying its strong, slightly bitter flavor. Would it work in a baste for your dinner, though? When it comes to pairings, it's never a bad idea to choose acidic foods that can break up the fatty, savory taste of meat. Coffee is acidic, and it's also earthy and almost floral because it's made of beans.

For help, we spoke to Kenneth Thomas, CEO at Umble Coffee Co., host of the "Coffee 101" podcast, and a former instructor at Stanford Continuing Studies. According to Thomas, coffee is extremely versatile, and this easily extends to meat-based pairings like a coffee baste. He insisted that the coffee baste goes over well even with coffee skeptics and said that his wife enjoys coffee bastes despite never drinking coffee: "If I can win her over, the rest of you are easy converts!" he told us in our exclusive chat.

In fact, dry coffee rubs are fairly common with steaks and beef, and you can mess around with bastes or marinades by mixing brewed coffee with a number of extras like vinegar, Worcestershire sauce, and Dijon mustard. A splash of coffee can upgrade homemade BBQ sauce for the same reasons.