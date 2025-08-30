Transform Your Grilled Skewers With This Zesty Flavor Boost
What says summer more than grilled meats? One way to get that delicious flavor without dedicating your whole palate (and plate) to an enormous steak or burgers is to make skewers. But these can also be a little difficult to elevate beyond just meat with a different preparation, which is why some people find them boring.
So how to step up your skewer game? Start with one simple question: What should you throw on a grill besides meat? The answer is quite a few things, of course, but today, let's focus on pickles, and specifically, your humble sliced dill pickle chip, which adds a whole new dimension of flavor to any grilled meat.
Pickles bring a bright, vinegary snap to grilled food, as well as that vegetal crunch that pickle lovers know and adore. When you marinate with pickles, the brine helps to soften the meat and makes it even more juicy and tender, and also imbues the meat with some of its salty, tangy taste. Personally, I'd say chicken is the go-to meat option when making pickle skewers, but you could also give it a try with pork, beef, or even fish.
Just create a skewer with alternating layers of meat, pickle chips, and whatever other veggies you want, and grill the whole thing as usual. Don't forget that freezing wooden skewers ensures they won't burn, so you don't have to worry about your pickles and chicken going up in flames.
How to season and serve your pickle skewers
When you're making your marinade, stick with flavors that bring out the best of your pickles. Think herbs like dill, or even packets of ranch seasoning. You also want to avoid plain sugar, if possible, and use brown sugar instead, since that molasses-like richness pairs beautifully with salt and vinegar and brings a nice caramelization to your meat. Hot honey works great too, especially if you like a bit of heat, and you can't ever go wrong with some good ol' garlic.
Serve these pickle skewers as you would any other skewer, which is to say, it's totally fine to put them on a tray and let people feast to their heart's content. As for dipping sauces, again, ranch works well, as does razzed-up aioli; garlic aioli or mayo mixed with chili crisp oil delivers decadent creaminess with a little punch that pairs well with the pickles and meat. But, of course, the star of the show here is the pickle. Check out our ultimate ranking of pickle brands to make sure you're getting the absolute best pickles out there, because a bad pickle isn't something you'll be able to cover up in this recipe.