Transform Your Grilled Skewers With This Zesty Flavor Boost

What says summer more than grilled meats? One way to get that delicious flavor without dedicating your whole palate (and plate) to an enormous steak or burgers is to make skewers. But these can also be a little difficult to elevate beyond just meat with a different preparation, which is why some people find them boring.

So how to step up your skewer game? Start with one simple question: What should you throw on a grill besides meat? The answer is quite a few things, of course, but today, let's focus on pickles, and specifically, your humble sliced dill pickle chip, which adds a whole new dimension of flavor to any grilled meat.

Pickles bring a bright, vinegary snap to grilled food, as well as that vegetal crunch that pickle lovers know and adore. When you marinate with pickles, the brine helps to soften the meat and makes it even more juicy and tender, and also imbues the meat with some of its salty, tangy taste. Personally, I'd say chicken is the go-to meat option when making pickle skewers, but you could also give it a try with pork, beef, or even fish.

Just create a skewer with alternating layers of meat, pickle chips, and whatever other veggies you want, and grill the whole thing as usual. Don't forget that freezing wooden skewers ensures they won't burn, so you don't have to worry about your pickles and chicken going up in flames.